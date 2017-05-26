THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("Mexican Gold" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: MEX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement ("Investor Relations Agreement") with Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. ("Paradox") pursuant to which Paradox will focus on developing and expanding the Company's communications with the investment community through a comprehensive investor relations program. Services to be provided to the Company will include increasing visibility towards the financial community by direct introduction, marketing to the investment community to identify potential investors, use of Paradox's proprietary database and contacts for marketing purposes, organizing presentations with interested parties, e-mail distribution of news and articles to Paradox's investor network and handling of incoming calls from shareholders and potential investors.

The Investor Relations Agreement has an initial term of 12 months commencing May 2017 and includes an option to extend the mandate for an additional 12 months. Pursuant to the Investor Relations Agreement, Paradox will be paid a monthly fee of $8,000 and will be granted 400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company at a price of $0.35 per common share for a period of five years. The options will vest quarterly over a 12 month period from the effective date of the grant. The Investor Relations Agreement and grant of options is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Paradox is an investor relations company based in Montreal, Quebec and has been providing investor relations services in multiple industries for over fifteen years. The principals of Paradox are Carl Desjardins, Jean-Francois Meilleur and Karl Mansour. As at the date hereof, the principals of Paradox beneficially own, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 1,145,000 common shares of the Company.

About Mexican Gold Corp.

Mexican Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company committed to building long-term value through the discovery, acquisition and advancement of mineral properties. Mexican Gold holds an option on the Las Minas gold, silver and copper exploration project located within the Las Minas mining district in the State of Veracruz, Mexico. The district hosts one of the largest underexplored skarn systems known in Mexico and has a strong production history that dates back to the Aztec era.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the future exploration results relating to the Las Minas project, exploration plans for the Las Minas project and the exploration potential of the Las Minas project. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks identified in the Company's disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based on the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mexican Gold Corp.

Brian Robertson

Chairman, President & CEO

807-474-4270 or 807-251-1816

807-474-4272 (FAX)

info@mexicangold.ca

www.mexicangold.ca



