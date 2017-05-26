IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/26/17 -- Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, has received U.S. Federal Government clearance to receive U.S. Federal Government contracts. As the world's largest customer, the U.S. Federal Government issues over $192 billion in contracts and over $450 billion in grants annually.

Cannabis Science has completed its registration in the U.S. Government's System for Award Management (SAM), and has applied for and received a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code from the Defense Logistics Agency's CAGE Program Office at the U.S. Department of Defense. Cannabis Science is now listed with all U.S. companies eligible for Federal Government Contracts. "Achieving eligibility to access contracting opportunities with the U.S. Federal Government is a significant step for Cannabis Science," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science's President, CEO, and Co-founder. "I believe we can leverage the unique experience and expertise of our company to win new business and grow Cannabis Science's revenue base. We also plan to work closely with our strategic partners and collaborators to access Federal contracting and grant opportunities."

Cannabis Science is registered in SAM with three North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Codes:

§ 541711 - Research and Development In Biotechnology

§ 621511 - Medical Laboratories

§ 624230 - Emergency and Other Relief Services

SAM is the primary vendor database for the U.S. Federal Government. Having vendor information immediately available allows the U.S. Government to rapidly find the companies with the right capabilities to offer services for required government contracts, government initiatives, research & development projects, and particular supply needs, as well as for pandemic alert and other emergency requirements.

Cannabis Science intends to explore funding opportunities, individually and with its collaborators, with institutions such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), institutes within NIH, such as the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), and others.

As part of its mandate to study drug abuse and addiction and other health effects of both legal and illegal drugs, NIDA funds a wide range of research on marijuana (cannabis); its main psychotropic ingredient, delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC); and chemicals related to THC (cannabinoids). Research suggests that THC and other cannabinoids may have potential in the treatment of pain, nausea, epilepsy, obesity, wasting disease, addiction, autoimmune disorders, and other conditions. NIDA has provided and continues to provide funding for research related to therapeutic uses of cannabinoids as it pertains to its mission, including studies on the use of THC and cannabidiol (CBD), another chemical constituent of marijuana, for the treatment of pain (as an alternative to opioid pain relievers), addiction, and other disorders. Research on therapeutic uses of marijuana or of specific chemicals in the marijuana plant for other diseases and conditions is supported by other components of NIH as is appropriate to their mission. For a complete listing of all projects funded by NIH examining the potential therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids, see the Therapeutic Cannabinoid Research category in the NIH Report database.

The vast majority of research proposals received and funded by NIH on therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids have examined individual cannabinoid chemicals or, in a few cases, marijuana leaves delivered through some means other than smoking. Research proposals submitted to any NIH Institute of Center (IC) to study therapeutic benefits of marijuana or one of its ingredients must meet the same accepted standards of scientific design as any other proposal and, on the basis of peer review, should meet public health significance and IC priorities to be competitive with other applications that qualify for funding. NIDA is a scientific, not a policy-making agency. The same is true for the NIH as a whole. NIDA's role is to conduct and support scientific research on drugs and drug abuse and to advise the public and policy-makers, such as Congress, the White House Office of the National Drug Control Policy, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on the results of that research -- with the goal of ensuring that the nation's drug policies are informed by science. That said, NIDA does closely watch legislative changes both nationally and at the state level and supports research that studies how changing drug policies -- for instance laws around recreational or therapeutic use of marijuana -- affect rates of substance use and related public health issues.

About Cannabis Science, Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

