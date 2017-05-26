Active Wall Street: Post Earnings Coverage as Ctrip's Quarterly Revenue Soared 46%

Upcoming AWS Coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts Post-Earnings Results



Active Wall St. announces its post-earnings coverage on Ctrip.com International, Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP). The Company disclosed its Q1 FY17 financial results on May 10, 2017. China's leading online travel agency outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations.

One of Ctrip.com International's competitors within the Lodging space, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK), reported on May 03, 2017, its earnings results for Q1 ended March 31, 2017.

Earnings Reviewed

For the three months ended March 31, 2017, Ctrip reported net revenues of RMB6.09 billion (US$884.05 million), representing a 46% increase from net revenues of $4.18 billion in Q1 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' expectation of $866.7 million. For Q1 2017, Ctrip's gross margin was 80% compared to 73% in Q1 2016.

Ctrip's product development expenses for Q1 2017 fell 18% to RMB2.0 billion (US$285 million) on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation charges, and accounted for 32% of the net revenues. Excluding share-based compensation charges, the Company's non-GAAP product development expenses for the reported quarter accounted for 28% of the net revenues, down compared to 32% in the year ago same period.

For Q1 2017, Ctrip's sales and marketing expenses increased by 22% to RMB1.9 billion (US$273 million) on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to an increase in sales and marketing related activities and accented for 31% of the net revenues. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses for Q1 2017 accounted for 30% of the net revenues, below the 33% in the year ago same period.

Ctrip's income from operations for Q1 2017 was RMB414 million (US$60 million) compared to loss of RMB1.8 billion in Q1 2016. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB936 million (US$136 million) for the reported quarter compared to RMB8 million in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's operating margin for the reported quarter was 7% compared to negative 44% in Q1 2016. Excluding share-based compensation charges, Ctrip reported non-GAAP operating margin of 15% compared to 0% in the prior year's same quarter.

Net income attributable to Ctrip's shareholders was RMB82 million (US$12 million) for Q1 2017 compared to net loss of RMB1.6 billion in Q1 2016. The Company's diluted earnings per ADS were RMB0.15 (US$0.02) for the reported quarter. Excluding share-based compensation charges, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, were RMB1.09 (US$0.16) for Q1 2017, which was also ahead of Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.07 per share.

As of March 31, 2017, Ctrip's balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments were RMB36 billion (US$5 billion).

Segment Results

Ctrip's Accommodation reservation revenues for Q1 2017 were RMB2.1 billion (US$301 million), representing a 28% increase on a y-o-y basis, primarily driven by growth in accommodation reservation volume.

For Q1 2017, Ctrip's Transportation ticketing revenues totaled RMB2.9 billion (US$418 million), representing a 48% increase compared to the year ago same quarter, primarily driven by an increase in ticketing volume and the consolidation of Skyscanner's financial results since December 31, 2016.

Ctrip's Packaged-tour revenues for Q1 2017 were RMB702 million (US$102 million), representing a 26% increase on a y-o-y basis, primarily driven by an increase in volume growth of organized tours and self-guided tours. The Company's Corporate travel revenues for the reported quarter surged 25% on a y-o-y basis to RMB144 million (US$21 million), primarily driven by expansion in travel product coverage.

Business Outlook

For Q2 2017, the Company expects the net revenue growth to continue at a year-on-year rate of approximately 40%-45%. This forecast reflects Ctrip's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Stock Performance

On Thursday, May 25, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $55.71, climbing 1.40% from its previous closing price of $54.94. A total volume of 2.61 million shares have exchanged hands. Ctrip.com's stock price surged 12.23% in the last month, 14.77% in the past three months, and 33.05% in the previous six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 39.27%. The stock currently has a market cap of $28.25 billion.

SOURCE: Active Wall Street