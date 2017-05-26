The South Korean-headquartered solar company posts operating income of $28 million following loss of $21 million in Q4 2016. Revenue was steady, but shipment figures were once again left undisclosed.

South Korean solar company Hanwha Q Cells has posted an operating profit in its first quarter (Q1) financial results for 2017, coming on the back of an operating loss at the end of 2016.

The module and cell manufacturer, which is also ramping up its downstream objectives globally, saw income hit $28.3 million in Q1, compared to a loss of $21.5 million in Q4 2016. Year-over-year (YOY), Q1's income was down somewhat on the $56.7 million posted in Q1 2016, however.

Revenue was also down YOY and sequentially, falling from $514.9 million and $565.2 million respectively to just $432 million in Q1 2017. Because Hanwha Q Cells has stuck with a decision taken last year to no longer ...

