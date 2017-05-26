Hannover House, Inc.: Crimson Forest and Hannover House Announce Specifics of First Production with U.K. Based Silver Lining Productions

CANNES, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2017 / As buyers, sellers, producers and talent wrap-up activities on the last day of the Cannes Film Festival Marche du Film, U.S. distribution partners Crimson Forest Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: CRIM) and Hannover

House, Inc. (OTC PINK: HHSE) have disclosed the first of at least two film production ventures with Silver Lining Productions of London.

"Shimmer" is a live action family-appeal feature about a young boy protecting a Welsh Dragon from nefarious outsiders. The screenplay was written and will be directed by Scott Wheeler, a noted producer and director of science-fiction, fantasy and family films as well as being an acclaimed visual effects master and founder of Rogue State (a U.S.-based post-production facility). Producers will be Grant Bradley ("Singularity") and Steve Hodges ("Bronte") along with line producer Erika Steele. Production is slated to occur this summer with principal photography occurring in and around Snowdonia, in Northern Wales. Star casting is now underway.

Executive Producers will include Eric Parkinson, Jonathan Lim and Fred Shefte. Due to the fluid nature of films in a pre-production mode, credits and other production specifics are still subject to potential change.

Crimson Forest and Hannover House have licensed all distribution rights for the USA and English-speaking provinces of Canada for "Shimmer." A USA theatrical release is planned for Spring 2018.

