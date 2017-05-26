United States EMR Market 2017: Big Issues - Meaningful Use, Adoption Interoperability, Cybersecurity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "EMR Market 2017: Electronic Medical Records in an Era of Disruption" report to their offering.

For a decade, the EMR market could be said to be growing market on a predictable trajectory. No more. The $28 billion-dollar EMR market is witnessing fundamental changes that are important for market watchers to know about that could affect the market.

This report provides market size for the EMR market, as well as market forecasts and trends. Some trends we've noted in this report, EMR 2017 included the depth of physician adoption, user dissatisfaction with their purchases, lack of interoperability, implementation difficulties, staffing shortages in IT, the lack of a clear EMR market leader, increasing international markets, and cybersecurity.

Additionally, a new administration with a different set of objectives from the Obama Administration that incentivized EMR purchases is in office, potentially changing programs. It's believed that at this time these trends are combining to distrupt the EMR marketplace, even while revenues for companies grow.



These are among the disruptive changes affecting the industry:



Frustrated Physicians

Hospitals Switching EMR Vendors

A New President and New Healthcare Policy Leaders

Ransomware Attacks and Cyber Breaches Causing a PR Downside

"Dashboarding," Blockchain and Other Product Trends

Hundreds of Competitors

No Vendor With Even 1/5th of the Market

Interoperability Mandates

IT Staff Shortages

The report takes a look at these trends and provides the following data:



The EMR Market, 2014 and Forecasted to 2021

Possible Trump Administration Moves and Likely Impact

Blockchain, OpenSource EMR, BYOD and Other Must-Watch Trends

Electronic Medical Records Vendor Market Share

The Hospital and Ambulatory EMR Markets, 2014-21

Breakouts of Market: Services, Software, Hardware

Meaningful Use, MACRA and Other Policies

The Latest Physician EMR Usage Statistics

Current Hospital Stage Goals and Results

Pricing of EHR Systems and ROI Information

International EMR Markets

Over 50 Profiles of EMR Companies

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



2: Fast-Moving Changes: The Era Of Disruption In EMR



3: Big Issues: Meaningful Use, Adoption Interoperability, Cybersecurity



4: Market Analysis: Market Overview



Companies Mentioned



