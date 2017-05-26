United States EMR Market 2017: Big Issues - Meaningful Use, Adoption Interoperability, Cybersecurity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "EMR Market 2017: Electronic Medical Records in an Era of Disruption" report to their offering.
For a decade, the EMR market could be said to be growing market on a predictable trajectory. No more. The $28 billion-dollar EMR market is witnessing fundamental changes that are important for market watchers to know about that could affect the market.
This report provides market size for the EMR market, as well as market forecasts and trends. Some trends we've noted in this report, EMR 2017 included the depth of physician adoption, user dissatisfaction with their purchases, lack of interoperability, implementation difficulties, staffing shortages in IT, the lack of a clear EMR market leader, increasing international markets, and cybersecurity.
Additionally, a new administration with a different set of objectives from the Obama Administration that incentivized EMR purchases is in office, potentially changing programs. It's believed that at this time these trends are combining to distrupt the EMR marketplace, even while revenues for companies grow.
These are among the disruptive changes affecting the industry:
- Frustrated Physicians
- Hospitals Switching EMR Vendors
- A New President and New Healthcare Policy Leaders
- Ransomware Attacks and Cyber Breaches Causing a PR Downside
- "Dashboarding," Blockchain and Other Product Trends
- Hundreds of Competitors
- No Vendor With Even 1/5th of the Market
- Interoperability Mandates
- IT Staff Shortages
The report takes a look at these trends and provides the following data:
- The EMR Market, 2014 and Forecasted to 2021
- Possible Trump Administration Moves and Likely Impact
- Blockchain, OpenSource EMR, BYOD and Other Must-Watch Trends
- Electronic Medical Records Vendor Market Share
- The Hospital and Ambulatory EMR Markets, 2014-21
- Breakouts of Market: Services, Software, Hardware
- Meaningful Use, MACRA and Other Policies
- The Latest Physician EMR Usage Statistics
- Current Hospital Stage Goals and Results
- Pricing of EHR Systems and ROI Information
- International EMR Markets
- Over 50 Profiles of EMR Companies
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
2: Fast-Moving Changes: The Era Of Disruption In EMR
3: Big Issues: Meaningful Use, Adoption Interoperability, Cybersecurity
4: Market Analysis: Market Overview
Companies Mentioned
- 4Medica
- Advanced MD
- ALERT Life Sciences
- Allmeds
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Amazing Charts
- Aprima Medical Software
- Athenahealth
- Bizmatics
- Cambio Healthcare Systems
- CareCloud
- Cerner
- eClinicalWorks
- Egton Medical Information
- E-MDs
- Epic
- GE Healthcare
- Greenway Medical
- HealthFusion
- Healthland
- Meditab
- Medical Information Technology
- MEDITECH
- Medsphere Systems
- MeridianEMR, Inc
- Microtest Ltd.
- NextGen
- Nextech
- Nightingale Infomatix
- Quest Diagnostics
- SAP AG
- Sequel Systems, Inc
- StreamLine MD
- Tieto
- WRS Health
