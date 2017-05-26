Formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, the Indian state utility NTPC is now showing itself to be the principal supporter of the government's green energy push.
According to a report by the Institute or Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), NTPC has turned into India's prime off-taker of the rapidly expanding private renewable energy generation sector.
NTPC, which provides about a quarter of India's electricity, is among the top 10 coal-fired power generators in the world, ranking third in coal-fired capacity and seventh in generation.
However, with its strong balance sheet that underpins renewable power off-take, the drive to cease imports of thermal coal and its development pipeline getting greener, the utility has taken a major role in India's ongoing redesigning of its electricity-generation system.
