One of the top 10 coal-fired power generators in the world, Indian energy conglomerate NTPC is today leading the charge in the country's energy market transformation, finds report.

Formerly known as National Thermal Power Corporation, the Indian state utility NTPC is now showing itself to be the principal supporter of the government's green energy push.

According to a report by the Institute or Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), NTPC has turned into India's prime off-taker of the rapidly expanding private renewable energy generation sector.

NTPC, which provides about a quarter of India's electricity, is among the top 10 coal-fired power generators in the world, ranking third in coal-fired capacity and seventh in generation.

However, with its strong balance sheet that underpins renewable power off-take, the drive to cease imports of thermal coal and its development pipeline getting greener, the utility has taken a major role in India's ongoing redesigning of its electricity-generation system.

"Despite its deep historical connection to coal-fired electricity generation technology, NTPC has recently moved to ...

