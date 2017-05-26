Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank holds annual general shareholders' meeting

26.05.2017, Moscow

May 26, 2017, Moscow - Sberbank announces the results of the AGM held today.

Sberbank's AGM approved the annual report and annual accounting (financial) statements for 2016.

The AGM approved the recommendations of the Supervisory Board for distribution of 2016 net profit and payment of dividends of 6.00 roubles per common stock and 6.00 roubles per preferred stock. The AGM chose June 14, 2017 as the date of determining the persons who are entitled to receive dividends.

The AGM appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit JSC as Sberbank's audit company for 2017 and the first quarter of 2018.

The AGM elected new members of the Supervisory Board and Audit Commission of the bank.

The following have been elected to the Supervisory Board:

- Esko Tapani Aho - Executive Chairman of the Board at East Office of Finnish Industries
- Leonid B. Boguslavsky - Founder of international investment company ru-Net Limited
- Martin G. Gilman - Adviser to the Rector of National Research University Higher School of Economics
- Herman O. Gref - CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank
- Nadezhda Y. Ivanova - Adviser to the Governor of the Bank of Russia
- Sergei M. Ignatiev - Adviser to the Governor of the Bank of Russia
- Alexey L. Kudrin - Dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts and Sciences of Saint Petersburg State University
- Georgy I. Luntovskiy - First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia
- Vladimir A. Mau - Rector of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration
- Gennady G. Melikyan - Honoured Economist of the Russian Federation
- Maxim S. Oreshkin - Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation
- Olga N. Skorobogatova - Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia
- Nadya Wells - Independent consultant on investment and corporate management
- Sergey A. Shvetsov - First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia

The following have been elected to the Audit Commission:

- Natalya P. Borodina - Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Department of the Bank of Russia
- Maria S. Voloshina - Head of Accounting Industry Standards Development and Accounting (Financial) Statements Compilation in the Lending and Non-Lending Institutions Division of the Accounting Department of the Bank of Russia
- Tatyana A. Domanskaya - Executive Director, Head of the Division for Interaction with External Control Authorities of Sberbank's Internal Control, Inspection and Audit Department
- Yulia Y. Isakhanova - Senior Managing Director, Head of the Financial Control Division of Sberbank's Finance Department
- Irina B. Litvinova - Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Department of the Bank of Russia
- Alexey Y. Minenko - Managing Director, Deputy Chief Accountant, Deputy Director of the Accounting Division of Sberbank
- Natalya V. Revina - Senior Managing Director, Director of the Integrated Risk Management Department of Sberbank

The AGM approved the new version of the Shareholders' Meeting Provisions and an insurance agreement between Sberbank and SOGAZ.

