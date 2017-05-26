SPECTRIS PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 26
SPECTRIS plc: Voting Results of Spectris plc Annual General Meeting 2017
The Annual General Meeting of Spectris plc was held on Friday 26 May 2017 at 12.30pm. All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 18 to 21 were passed as Special Resolutions.
The table below sets out the proxy voting results.
|Resolution
|Number of Votes For
|% of Votes Cast
|Number of Votes Against
|% of Votes Cast
|Total % of Voting Capital voted
|Number of Votes Withheld
|1. To receive and consider the annual report and accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2016
|95,086,321
|99.93%
|61,000
|0.06%
|79.82%
|5,118
|2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|93,190,031
|98.46%
|1,445,329
|1.53%
|79.82%
|517,033
|3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|94,315,494
|99.11%
|835,995
|0.88%
|79.82%
|950
|4. To declare a final dividend of 34.0p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2016
|94,598,113
|99.95%
|37,094
|0.04%
|79.82%
|517,232
|5. To elect as a Director Mrs K Wiklund
|95,100,553
|99.99%
|769
|0.01%
|79.82%
|50,599
|6. To re-elect as a Director Dr J L M Hughes
|Resolution withdrawn
|7. To re-elect as a Director Mr J E O'Higgins
|93,806,761
|98.94%
|992,657
|1.05%
|79.82%
|353,021
|8. To re-elect as a Director Mr R J King
|94,218,504
|99.06%
|883,336
|0.93%
|79.82%
|50,599
|9. To elect as a Director Mr U Quellmann
|94,932,675
|99.81%
|169,165
|0.18%
|79.82%
|50,599
|10. To elect as a Director Mr W C Seeger
|94,932,675
|99.81%
|169,165
|0.18%
|79.82%
|50,599
|11. To re-elect as a Director Mr C G Watson
|94,350,615
|99.20%
|751,225
|0.79%
|79.82%
|50,599
|12. To re-elect as a Director Mrs M B Wyrsch
|94,932,042
|99.81%
|169,798
|0.18%
|79.82%
|50,599
|13. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company
|95,125,200
|99.96%
|26,570
|0.03%
|79.82%
|669
|14. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company
|94,634,297
|99.45%
|517,531
|0.54%
|79.82%
|611
|15. To authorise the continued operation of the Spectris Performance Share Plan
|93,984,929
|98.77%
|1,161,321
|1.22%
|79.82%
|6,189
|16. To approve the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme
|94,726,604
|99.60%
|372,905
|0.39%
|79.82%
|52,883
|17. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
|89,674,744
|94.23%
|5,477,512
|5.76%
|79.82%
|0
|18. To empower the Directors to allot equity securities for cash
|95,141,079
|99.98%
|10,745
|0.01%
|79.82%
|0
|19. To empower the Directors to allot equity securities for cash
|91,464,834
|96.12%
|3,686,440
|3.87%
|79.82%
|550
|20. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares
|94,562,864
|99.41%
|551,280
|0.58%
|79.82%
|37,680
|21. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than annual general meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice
|87,148,724
|91.58%
|8,002,549
|8.41%
|79.82%
|550
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes For and Against a resolution.
Any votes that gave the Chairman discretion have been included in the For votes.
The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue at close of business on 24 May 2017 was 125,005,123 and the total voting capital was 119,214,124.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 R, copies of resolutions 15 to 21 will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 470 470
Date: 26 May 2017