sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

28,844 Euro		+0,009
+0,03 %
WKN: 884647 ISIN: GB0003308607 Ticker-Symbol: FA9 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRIS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.05.2017 | 16:20
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

SPECTRIS PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 26

SPECTRIS plc: Voting Results of Spectris plc Annual General Meeting 2017

The Annual General Meeting of Spectris plc was held on Friday 26 May 2017 at 12.30pm. All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. Resolutions 18 to 21 were passed as Special Resolutions.

The table below sets out the proxy voting results.

ResolutionNumber of Votes For% of Votes CastNumber of Votes Against% of Votes CastTotal % of Voting Capital votedNumber of Votes Withheld
1. To receive and consider the annual report and accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 201695,086,32199.93%61,0000.06%79.82%5,118
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy93,190,03198.46%1,445,3291.53%79.82%517,033
3. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report94,315,49499.11%835,9950.88%79.82%950
4. To declare a final dividend of 34.0p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 201694,598,11399.95%37,0940.04%79.82%517,232
5. To elect as a Director Mrs K Wiklund95,100,55399.99%7690.01%79.82%50,599
6. To re-elect as a Director Dr J L M HughesResolution withdrawn
7. To re-elect as a Director Mr J E O'Higgins93,806,76198.94%992,6571.05%79.82%353,021
8. To re-elect as a Director Mr R J King94,218,50499.06%883,3360.93%79.82%50,599
9. To elect as a Director Mr U Quellmann94,932,67599.81%169,1650.18%79.82%50,599
10. To elect as a Director Mr W C Seeger94,932,67599.81%169,1650.18%79.82%50,599
11. To re-elect as a Director Mr C G Watson94,350,61599.20%751,2250.79%79.82%50,599
12. To re-elect as a Director Mrs M B Wyrsch94,932,04299.81%169,7980.18%79.82%50,599
13. To appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company95,125,20099.96%26,5700.03%79.82%669
14. To authorise the Directors to agree the remuneration of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company94,634,29799.45%517,5310.54%79.82%611
15. To authorise the continued operation of the Spectris Performance Share Plan93,984,92998.77%1,161,3211.22%79.82%6,189
16. To approve the Spectris Savings Related Share Option Scheme94,726,60499.60%372,9050.39%79.82%52,883
17. To authorise the Directors to allot shares89,674,74494.23%5,477,5125.76%79.82%0
18. To empower the Directors to allot equity securities for cash95,141,07999.98%10,7450.01%79.82%0
19. To empower the Directors to allot equity securities for cash91,464,83496.12%3,686,4403.87%79.82%550
20. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares94,562,86499.41%551,2800.58%79.82%37,680
21. That the period of notice required for general meetings of the Company (other than annual general meetings) shall be not less than 14 clear days' notice87,148,72491.58%8,002,5498.41%79.82%550

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of proportion of votes For and Against a resolution.

Any votes that gave the Chairman discretion have been included in the For votes.

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue at close of business on 24 May 2017 was 125,005,123 and the total voting capital was 119,214,124.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 R, copies of resolutions 15 to 21 will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 470 470

Date: 26 May 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire