Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Motorcycle Tire Pressure Management System (MTPMS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global motorcycle tire pressure management system (MTPMS) market to grow at a CAGR of 29.08% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Motorcycle Tire Pressure Management System (MTPMS)Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is development of powerful mems sensors and SMI for accuracy and precision. Sensor technology has played a crucial role in the design and development of ADAS systems, as they form a fundamental part of the systems. Sensors and processors are the primary system components that monitor and process the vehicle data. Few automotive players are working on new tire pressure monitoring technologies, which include the use of MEMS sensors that are designed to accurately measure the pressure as well as the temperature in the tire.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is TPMS reduces maintenance cost of motorcycle. TPMS continuously monitors tire pressure and constantly notifies the rider. It has been found out that TPMS-fitted tire can result in fuel efficiency of 1.4% on an average depending upon the duration of travel and vehicle type.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is low availability of retrofit TPMS in emerging economies. With rapid technological advances in the global TPMS market and the implementation of stern governmental safety regulations, automotive sensor OEMs are developing TPMSs and batteries so that they have extended life and thus, reduce the need for continuous replacement.

Key vendors

Schrader International

Salutica Berhad (FOBO)

Orange Electronic

Doran Manufacturing

Garmin

Other prominent vendors

Steelmate

HawksHead Systems

LDL Technology

TireTraker TPMS

CUB ELECPARTS

Tire-SafeGaurd (HCI)

Inovex Industries

Sate Auto Electronic

ASPIRIT ENTERPRISE Precision Technology

Bartec USA

