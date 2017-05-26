Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2017) - Laguna Blends Inc. (CSE: LAG) (OTC: LAGBF) (FSE: LB6A) (the "Company" or "Laguna") is pleased to announce it is the title sponsor at this week's Autism One Conference in Colorado. This is the 15th Annual conference which will see a total of approximately 1500 conference attendees and 60 vendors, with Isodiol being at the forefront with its continued leadership in education, research and product development in the field of Autism.

Isodiol COO Troy Nihart stated, "We are very proud to introduce our Isoderm product at this years conference. Company Advisor Dr. Ron Aung-Din will be a key speaker at the event to discuss the technology behind Isoderm, a direct effects non-systemic delivery of cannabinoids, and the remarkable benefits it provides."

Laguna Blends CEO Marcos Agramont stated, "With the recent successful acquisition of Isodiol, we are now positioned to be the leaders in the education and development of cannabinoid products in the domestic and international marketplaces. We will introduce new products into the marketplace in the near future, while continuing to grow our direct sales channel and other revenue streams with our existing product lines."

Additional information on the conference can be found at: http://www.autismone.org/

About Laguna Blends Inc.

Laguna Blends is a market leader in the distribution of cannabis based products. Laguna's growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies that formulate and/or manufacture cannabis products. Laguna provides the highest quality products and experience for consumers, utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology in its consumable and topical skin care products. Laguna is currently seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively continue its international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe throughout 2017.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Marcos Agramont"

CEO & Director

CORPORATE MEDIA:

ir@lagunablends.com

www.lagunablends.com

https://cbdskincream.com/

Join Us On Face Book:

https://www.facebook.com/LagunaBlends/

Twitter: @LagunaBlends

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future the Company's business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.