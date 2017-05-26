sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, May 26

Pendragon PLC ("the Company")

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs")

Awards under the Pendragon Value Creation Plan ("VCP")

Following approval of the Pendragon Value Creation Plan at the Annual General Meeting on 27 April 2017 the Company has today made awards under the Pendragon Value Creation Plan to the directors of the Company listed below.

Under the awards, participants will be granted a nil cost option over such number of shares that deliver a share in 10% of the value created for shareholders over four years (to 31 December 2020) above a threshold return level of 10% p.a. compound above the starting price of 30.16p, being the average share price for the three months preceding the start of the 2017 financial year. Any awards which vest after the four year period will be subject to a further one year holding period.

Full details of the Pendragon Value Creation Plan are available in the Company's 2016 Annual Report available on the Company's website (www.pendragonplc.com).

The number of shares under the nil cost option will be determined at the end of four years and will be calculated at that time by reference to the director's percentage entitlement to the growth in value below.

DirectorPositionPercentage entitlement of 10% poolPercentage entitlement of growth in value
Trevor FinnChief Executive30%3%
Martin CashaChief Operating Officer20%2%
Tim HoldenFinance Director10%1%

Notification of Deal Forms of each PDMR can be found below.

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameTrevor Finn
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusChief Executive
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePendragon PLC
b)LEI213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.05 each in the capital of Pendragon PLC
ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
b)Nature of transactionGrant of options under the Pendragon Value Creation Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil payable on grantSuch number of shares as equals 3% of the growth in value above a 10% CAGR over 4 years to 31 December 2020
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction26 May 2017
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameMartin Casha
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusChief Operating Officer
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePendragon PLC
b)LEI213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.05 each in the capital of Pendragon PLC

ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
b)Nature of transactionGrant of options under the Pendragon Value Creation Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil payable on grantSuch number of shares as equals 2% of the growth in value above a 10% CAGR over 4 years to 31 December 2020
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction26 May 2017
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameTim Holden
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusFinance Director
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePendragon PLC
b)LEI213800VRSPZFOGMMIS18
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.05 each in the capital of Pendragon PLC

ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10
b)Nature of transactionGrant of options under the Pendragon Value Creation Plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil payable on grantSuch number of shares as equals 1% of the growth in value above a 10% CAGR over 4 years to 31 December 2020
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction26 May 2017
f)Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 MAY 2017

Enquiries: Pendragon PLC Trevor Finn Tel: 01623 725114

Tim Holden

RLM Finsbury Gordon Simpson Tel: 0207 2513801

-ENDS-


