Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2017) - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced (March 29) non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $123,000 priced at $.05/Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one 2-year common share purchase warrant exercisable at $.08. The Company has issued 2,460,000 shares which will be subject to a hold period expiring in September 2017. Finders fees consisting of $3,850 and 77,000 broker warrants (having the same terms as the placees) have been paid. Gross proceeds from both tranches totalled $584,000.

Proceeds from this financing shall be used by the Company for project exploration, due diligence on proposed Argentine Lithium projects, and for general corporate purposes.

