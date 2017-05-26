Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Dairy Alternatives Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

Dairy Alternatives are some of the important parts of the food beverages industry. Dairy Alternative products are made from milk based on almonds, soy, coconut, and rice among others. These products are mostly preferred by the population who are lactose-intolerant, or those who have allergies from milk, or people who prefer a vegan diet as well.

Soy milk is one of the most trending products in dairy alternative nowadays. The product comes in flavors such as chocolate and vanilla. One of the other reasons for the increasing demand of soya milk is that it contains natural compound called as isoflavones. Isoflavones help in the reduction of heart-related diseases and also help in the reduction of breast cancer by 25%. Due to this, the product has become popular among the population and also preferred as one of the best alternatives to dairy milk.

Almond products are also trending among the population. Market Competitors have also raised their sales and distribution for these products. Almond Milk is known as one of the best remedies for persons dealing with lactose intolerance. Moreover, the product is also suitable for the consumers who have issues like obesity, as it contains a high amount of Vitamin E. For instance, Baileys has launched its new product, Baileys Almande Almond Milk Liqueur; the product is dairy free and gluten free as well. Additionally, at the Natural Products Expo West 2017, many dairy alternative manufacturing brands like MALK, Ripple, Califia Farms, Nutpods, Milkadamaia, Oatly, and New Barn unleashed a range of products in plant-based creamers which provides good taste and more nutrition.

The market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel, application, and Country. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into Small retail, Specialty store, large retail, and others. Based on Application, the dairy alternative market has been segmented into Food Beverages. Food is further segmented into Spread, Tofu, Creamer, Yogurt, and Others. Based on Country, the market is segmented into Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe.

The key players operating in the dairy alternative market are as follows: WhiteWave Foods Company, SunOpta Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Earths Own Food Inc., Organic Valley, Panos Brands LLC, and Elden Foods Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Europe Dairy Alternative Market

5. Europe Dairy Alternative Market By Application

6. Europe Dairy Alternative Market By Type

7. Europe Dairy Alternative Market By Distribution Channel

8. Europe Dairy Alternative Market By Country

9. Company Profiles

The WhiteWave Foods Company

Blue Diamond Growers

SunOpta Inc.

Earth's Own Food Company

Organic Valley

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Panos Brands, LLC

Healthy Brands Collective Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hlf2vd/europe_dairy

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005555/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Health Food and Sports Nutrition