In order to keep customers safe and ensure that products meet their standards, supply chain efficiency and security should be a top priority for food and beverage manufacturers. In order to optimize their supply chains and adhere to changing regulations, an increasing number of food and beverage manufacturers are relying on supply chain analytics

Supply chain analytics solutions can improve customer satisfaction and retention, increase profits, and increase a business's overall production and efficiency, according to Quantzig. Quantzig's recent supply chain analytics insights show that food and beverage companies can improve forecast accuracy by 91%while simultaneously reducing costs by 25%.

Food and Beverage Analytics Market Trends

Many food and beverage manufacturers are looking to protect their supply chain from external and internal threats, including political volatility, environmental and weather-related conditions, and employee theft and tampering. Establishing supply chain visibility is an essential step towards improving supply chain security.

Increasing supply chain efficiency is another way to improve security. Vendors are increasingly using network planning and optimization, supply chain performance analysis, and inventory planning and replenishment analytics services in order to ensure smooth operation and optimize performance. In some cases, vendors have been able to reduce their inventory cycle replenishment time by 20%, increasing the operational efficiency of the supply chain.

How Can Quantzig's Supply Chain Analytics Solutions Help You?

Quantzig is helping leading food and beverage manufacturers to optimize their business operations and improve their supply chains overall. Understanding each step and supplier within the supply chain is essential to ensuring its security and success. Supply chain analytics are critical for food and beverage manufacturers, as well as vendors in many other industries.

Quantzig has also helped food and beverage manufacturers reduce transport costs by 30% and reduce unfulfilled orders by 27% through their supply chain analytics solutions.

About Quantzig

