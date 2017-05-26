Leading global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the completion of their latest assessment, a category management study for a global engineering service provider. The primary objective of this analysis was to help the client gain a comprehensive understanding of category management strategies and understand specific market trends, drivers, challenges, and supplier engagement models.

"Our team of category management experts followed a blended research methodology consisting or primary and secondary research, followed by a discussion with category experts about a detailed overview of the current category sourcing and procurement strategies," said SpendEdge.

Through assessment of their current spend practices and improvement areas, the client was able to fully understand category market insights, market size and segmentation, and cost saving opportunities in just five weeks. Additionally, the study helped the client with supplier negotiations and successful implementation of category management strategies for vital spend areas.

Some of the key solutions provided in this assessment include:

Category plan development

Indirect sourcing roadmap

RFP and negotiation support

Cost-benefit analysis

