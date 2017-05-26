Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Infrastructure Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Charger Type, Connector, Application, Region & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is expected to reach USD 45.59 billion by 2025. Governments, across the globe, are striving to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles. Incentive programs, such as tax rebates, grants, and subsidies, have been launched to promote the same.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles is expected to be more in the passenger cars segment, in comparison with the commercial vehicle segment. The increase in adoption, can be attributed to the growing research & development activities and initiatives undertaken to improve the existing EV models, and make them competitive with the available fuel-powered car models. Furthermore, companies are working towards upgrading Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) to make them more convenient.

In the year 2016, CHAdeMO possessed the largest market share in the connector segment. However, it is predicted to be surpassed by the Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors segment, which is a combination of SAE J1772 (IEC Type 1) and IEC Type 2 connectors.



The fast chargers segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, with an estimated CAGR of around 47.9% from 2017 to 2025. Overnight charging is insufficient for covering long distances and sparing hours to charge the vehicle, during a voyage, is not presumed as a good idea. These situations encourage anxiety and eventually discourage the use of electric vehicles. Therefore, fast chargers are expected to have higher adoption rate than slow chargers.

ChargePoint, Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Chargemaster Plc

General Electric

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Eaton Corporation

SemaConnect, Inc.

Tesla Motors, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

ABB LTD

Siemens AG

ClipperCreek, Inc.

