Global Contact Center Gamification Product and Market Report 2017 With Overview of the 6 Leading and Contending Gamification Vendors - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Contact Center Gamification Product and Market Report" report to their offering.

The 2017 Contact Center Gamification Product and Market Report examines this emerging IT sector: the vendors, their offerings, the functional capabilities of gamification solutions, product prices, best practices, and more. The Report analyzes market trends and challenges, product innovation and the competitive landscape, and provides 5-year growth projections. It presents information about the uses and benefits of these applications in the contact center, as well as newer applications in the back office and other areas of the enterprise. It provides emerging best practices, so enterprises can derive the greatest return on their gamification investments.



Key Elements of this Report:



Definition of gamification and the approaches used by the vendors who deliver these capabilities

Functional building blocks of contact center gamification solutions

High-level technical analysis, including system administration, security, and integration capabilities

Service deployment options for gamification solutions

Market and business trends and challenges that are driving investments and guiding vendor innovation

Gamification market innovation, including a review of recently introduced functionality and what is planned for the next 12 - 18 months

Explanation of the current uses and applications of contact center gamification and the resulting benefits

Discussion of how gamification promotes improved performance through employee engagement, empowerment and community

Insights into how the gamification of customer activities is reducing customer effort and improving the customer journey while taking customer engagement and brand loyalty to new levels

A look at the potential uses and benefits of gamification in the back office and across the enterprise

Gamification market activity analysis and 5-year market growth projections

Review and assessment of the gamification competitive landscape

Overview of the 6 leading and contending gamification vendors, including company snapshots, go-to- market strategies and product offerings

In-depth, side-by- side comparative analysis of the fundamental gamification capabilities in the 5 featured gamification solutions

Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, training and professional services, maintenance and support, and return on investment

Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank ratings across 10 vendor categories and 9 product components, plus customer insights on product strengths and enhancement opportunities

Vendor pricing models for on-premise, cloud-based and managed service gamification solutions

Detailed company reports for the 6 leading and contending gamification vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans

Gamification Vendor Director

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Consulting Research Methodology



4. Service Delivery Models



5. What is Gamification?



6.High-Level Technical Summary



7. 2017 Gamification Trends and Challenges



8. Gamification Market Innovation



9. Game On! Why Contact Center Gamification is Serious Business



10. Level Up! Using Gamification for Agent Engagement, Empowerment and Self-Directed Performance Improvements



11. A League of Their Own: Customers Get in the Game



12. All In! Enterprise Applications for Gamification



13. Gamification Market Projections



14. Gamification Competitive Landscape



15. Gamification Vendors and Solutions



16. Gamification Fundamentals



17. Implementation Analysis



18. Return on Investment



19. Gamification Vendor Satisfaction Survey



20. Pricing



21. Company Reports

Agent Balance

Clearview

CRM Gamified

nGUVU

NICE

TouchPoint One, LLC

