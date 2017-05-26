Global Contact Center Gamification Product and Market Report 2017 With Overview of the 6 Leading and Contending Gamification Vendors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The 2017 Contact Center Gamification Product and Market Report examines this emerging IT sector: the vendors, their offerings, the functional capabilities of gamification solutions, product prices, best practices, and more. The Report analyzes market trends and challenges, product innovation and the competitive landscape, and provides 5-year growth projections. It presents information about the uses and benefits of these applications in the contact center, as well as newer applications in the back office and other areas of the enterprise. It provides emerging best practices, so enterprises can derive the greatest return on their gamification investments.
Key Elements of this Report:
- Definition of gamification and the approaches used by the vendors who deliver these capabilities
- Functional building blocks of contact center gamification solutions
- High-level technical analysis, including system administration, security, and integration capabilities
- Service deployment options for gamification solutions
- Market and business trends and challenges that are driving investments and guiding vendor innovation
- Gamification market innovation, including a review of recently introduced functionality and what is planned for the next 12 - 18 months
- Explanation of the current uses and applications of contact center gamification and the resulting benefits
- Discussion of how gamification promotes improved performance through employee engagement, empowerment and community
- Insights into how the gamification of customer activities is reducing customer effort and improving the customer journey while taking customer engagement and brand loyalty to new levels
- A look at the potential uses and benefits of gamification in the back office and across the enterprise
- Gamification market activity analysis and 5-year market growth projections
- Review and assessment of the gamification competitive landscape
- Overview of the 6 leading and contending gamification vendors, including company snapshots, go-to- market strategies and product offerings
- In-depth, side-by- side comparative analysis of the fundamental gamification capabilities in the 5 featured gamification solutions
- Implementation analysis, including vendor methodology, best practices, training and professional services, maintenance and support, and return on investment
- Comprehensive customer satisfaction survey results that measure and rank ratings across 10 vendor categories and 9 product components, plus customer insights on product strengths and enhancement opportunities
- Vendor pricing models for on-premise, cloud-based and managed service gamification solutions
- Detailed company reports for the 6 leading and contending gamification vendors, analyzing their products, functionality and future product development plans
- Gamification Vendor Director
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Consulting Research Methodology
4. Service Delivery Models
5. What is Gamification?
6.High-Level Technical Summary
7. 2017 Gamification Trends and Challenges
8. Gamification Market Innovation
9. Game On! Why Contact Center Gamification is Serious Business
10. Level Up! Using Gamification for Agent Engagement, Empowerment and Self-Directed Performance Improvements
11. A League of Their Own: Customers Get in the Game
12. All In! Enterprise Applications for Gamification
13. Gamification Market Projections
14. Gamification Competitive Landscape
15. Gamification Vendors and Solutions
16. Gamification Fundamentals
17. Implementation Analysis
18. Return on Investment
19. Gamification Vendor Satisfaction Survey
20. Pricing
21. Company Reports
- Agent Balance
- Clearview
- CRM Gamified
- nGUVU
- NICE
- TouchPoint One, LLC
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6jphkh/2017_contact
