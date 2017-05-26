New technological advancements in the digital signage market are significantly changing the way that advertisers can target, engage, and capture the attention of consumers, and are setting new standards for advertisers and digital signage vendors to meet.

Infiniti Research recently completed an assessment of the global market landscape for digital signage in order to help the client, a leading LCD technology company, understand the growth prospects for the global digital signage industry. The study analyzes the current market scenario, market segmentations, competitive landscape, and key accounts for reflective LCDs, with specific focus on outdoor signage segment across targeted regions.

Market Developments

3D digital signage is quickly becoming the most popular form in the global digital signage market, allowing advertisers to create more engaging and attention-grabbing campaigns. The introduction of autostereoscopic imaging to the digital signage market has eliminated the need for viewers to wear glasses or headwear to properly view 3D images. The use of this technology is increasing market competition and creating new standards for advertisers and vendors to meet in order to effectively engage customers

Market Opportunities

In their latest assessment of the market landscape for digital signage, Infiniti Research's analysts performed an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, segmentations, competitive landscape, and key accounts for reflective LCDs and different types of digital signage. Using various data modeling and scenario testing, Infiniti offered strategic insights to the client that allowed them to gain a better understanding of how to choose and utilize the most effective marketing channels and strategies needed to promote their products to the target audience. The client also gained a holistic overview of the digital signage market's customer landscape and key players.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

