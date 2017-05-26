Integrated Passive Devices (IPD) Market to Reach $2.64 Billion by 2025 - Analysis by Application, End Use and Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global integrated passive devices (IPD) market is expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2025. The growing demand for wireless, electronic, handheld devices is presumed to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

IPD, such as RF devices, facilitate efficient wireless communication and prevent loss of network signals. They are used across several applications including digital & mixed signals, RF transceivers, power amplifiers, MEMS, digital processors, and power management units. The growing penetration of these devices in wireless consumer market can be attributed to the high volume of customers adopting cellular phones and other IoT devices.

The applications of this technology in digital and mixed signals are fewer, but significant. The commercialization of an application is subject to its potential to comply with electrical performance and density requirements of conventional DC-DC converter modules and high-performance silicon digital interposer substrates.

Additionally, custom-designed IPD used in specialty and niche applications, such as GPS tracking and cellular encryption, are expected to drive the growth of the market. In terms of materials, thin film products are expected to be the next-generation technology benchmarks as they enable higher densities and lower losses. The advancements in sophisticated packaging techniques have resulted in cost-effective IPD and have increased the scope for large-scale commercialization.

The EMS and EMI protection IPD segment dominated the overall market and accounted for over 9% of the market share in 2015. The growth was attributed to its application in wireless medical devices such as stimulators, cardiac pacemakers, and insulin pumps.

The automotive end-use segment posed as a key segment and accounted for over USD 276 million of the overall industry revenue in 2015. The cost-effectiveness of IPD lead to their usage in automotive electronics applications such as electronic control Unit (ECU), intelligent headlights, and digital speedometers.

STATS ChipPAC Ltd.

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

IPDiA

Infineon Technologies AG

Amkor Technology, Inc.

TSMC, Ltd.

