Global Stethoscopes Business Report 2017: Driven by Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Research and Markets

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Stethoscopes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes

Esophageal Stethoscopes

Fetal Stethoscopes

Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:



3M ( USA )

) American Diagnostic Corporation ( USA )

) Cardionics, Inc. ( USA )

) GF Health Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Medline Industries Inc. ( USA )

) NISCO ( INDIA ) ( India )

) ( ) Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) Suzuken Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Welch Allyn, Inc. ( USA )

) Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular

Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential

Asia-Pacific : Fastest Growing Market Worldwide

: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide Sizing the Market

Competitive Scenario

3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena

Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market

Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students

Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging Alternatives

The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations

2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS



Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes

Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic Stethoscopes

Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes

ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits

An India -made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves

-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses

Eko Core , a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and Virtual Diagnoses

, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and Virtual Diagnoses An Insight

Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use

Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation from 3M

Bluetooth® Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing Aids

CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes

Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough

Hand-held Ultrasounds: A Threat to Conventional Stethoscopes?

Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future

Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future

Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps

Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges

Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak

Invention of Stethoscopes

Classification by Technology

Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes

Electronic Stethoscopes

Esophageal Stethoscopes

Fetal Stethoscopes

Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

Other Stethoscope Types

Lightweight Stethoscope

Bowles Stethoscope

Teaching Stethoscopes

Medical-Grade Stethoscope

Beginners' Stethoscope

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Eko Devices Obtains Health Canada's Nod for Eko Core Stethoscope

FDA Clears Tyto Care' Digital Stethoscope

Tech4life Rolls Out eSteth

ekuore Launches Wireless Smart Stethoscope

Hill-Rom Takes Over Welch Allyn

Eko Secures FDA Approval for Eko Core Stethoscope

3M Unveils Littman Mind-Reading I Stethoscope

CliniCloud Launches Bluetooth-Connected Stethoscopes

HD Medical Introduces ViScope MD Visual Stethoscope

Eko Devices Develops a Tool to Transforms Analog Stethoscope to e-Stethoscope

Riester Introduces the Latest Stethoscope

MT Tool Introduces MT S-Scope Novel Simulation Stethoscope and App

InTouch Health First FDA-Cleared Telemedicine Stethoscope for iPad®

HD Medical to Showcase ViScope MD

GlobalMed Unveils ClearSteth Digital Stethoscope

3M Introduces Littmann® Cardiology III Stethoscope

Thinklabs Medical Launches Thinklabs One Digital Stethoscope

HD Medical Establishes New Facility in Santa Clara, US

Starboard Medical Submits 510(k) for K1 11050 and K1i11050

MicroBeef Technologies Introduces Whisper, a computerized stethoscope

Rijuven Launches CardioSleeve v1.0 Accessory Device for Stethoscopes

RNK Products Introduces Auscultation Anywhere Cloud Solution

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 66)

- The United States (32)

- Canada (1)

- Japan (4)

- Europe (13)

- Germany (9)

- The United Kingdom (1)

- Spain (1)

- Rest of Europe (2)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

