Global Stethoscopes Business Report 2017: Driven by Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Stethoscopes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Stethoscopes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes
- Electronic Stethoscopes
- Esophageal Stethoscopes
- Fetal Stethoscopes
- Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3M (USA)
- American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
- Cardionics, Inc. (USA)
- GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)
- Medline Industries Inc. (USA)
- NISCO (INDIA) (India)
- Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Suzuken Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
- Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular
- Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential
- Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
- Sizing the Market
- Competitive Scenario
- 3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena
- Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market
- Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students
- Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging Alternatives
- The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes
- Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations
2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
- Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes
- Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth
- Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic Stethoscopes
- Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes
- ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits
- An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves
- Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses
- Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and Virtual Diagnoses
- An Insight
- Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use
- Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation from 3M
- Bluetooth® Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing Aids
- CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes
- Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough
- Hand-held Ultrasounds: A Threat to Conventional Stethoscopes?
- Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future
- Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future
- Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps
- Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges
- Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
- Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak
- Invention of Stethoscopes
- Classification by Technology
- Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes
- Electronic Stethoscopes
- Esophageal Stethoscopes
- Fetal Stethoscopes
- Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
- Other Stethoscope Types
- Lightweight Stethoscope
- Bowles Stethoscope
- Teaching Stethoscopes
- Medical-Grade Stethoscope
- Beginners' Stethoscope
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Eko Devices Obtains Health Canada's Nod for Eko Core Stethoscope
- FDA Clears Tyto Care' Digital Stethoscope
- Tech4life Rolls Out eSteth
- ekuore Launches Wireless Smart Stethoscope
- Hill-Rom Takes Over Welch Allyn
- Eko Secures FDA Approval for Eko Core Stethoscope
- 3M Unveils Littman Mind-Reading I Stethoscope
- CliniCloud Launches Bluetooth-Connected Stethoscopes
- HD Medical Introduces ViScope MD Visual Stethoscope
- Eko Devices Develops a Tool to Transforms Analog Stethoscope to e-Stethoscope
- Riester Introduces the Latest Stethoscope
- MT Tool Introduces MT S-Scope Novel Simulation Stethoscope and App
- InTouch Health First FDA-Cleared Telemedicine Stethoscope for iPad®
- HD Medical to Showcase ViScope MD
- GlobalMed Unveils ClearSteth Digital Stethoscope
- 3M Introduces Littmann® Cardiology III Stethoscope
- Thinklabs Medical Launches Thinklabs One Digital Stethoscope
- HD Medical Establishes New Facility in Santa Clara, US
- Starboard Medical Submits 510(k) for K1 11050 and K1i11050
- MicroBeef Technologies Introduces Whisper, a computerized stethoscope
- Rijuven Launches CardioSleeve v1.0 Accessory Device for Stethoscopes
- RNK Products Introduces Auscultation Anywhere Cloud Solution
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
