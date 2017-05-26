sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.05.2017 | 21:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Stethoscopes Business Report 2017: Driven by Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Stethoscopes - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Stethoscopes in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

  • Manual and Mechanical Stethoscopes
  • Electronic Stethoscopes
  • Esophageal Stethoscopes
  • Fetal Stethoscopes
  • Fetal Heart Rate Detectors

The report profiles 65 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • 3M (USA)
  • American Diagnostic Corporation (USA)
  • Cardionics, Inc. (USA)
  • GF Health Products, Inc. (USA)
  • Medline Industries Inc. (USA)
  • NISCO (INDIA) (India)
  • Rudolf Riester GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Suzuken Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Welch Allyn, Inc. (USA)
  • Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Auscultation: The Age-Old Art Continues to Remain Popular
  • Developing Markets to Uncover True Potential
  • Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Market Worldwide
  • Sizing the Market
  • Competitive Scenario
  • 3M: An Ace in the Global Stethoscopes Arena
  • Leading Players in the Stethoscope Market
  • Littmann Stethoscopes Designed for Medical Students
  • Stethoscopes to Retain Relevance in the Age of Emerging Alternatives
  • The Rise of Electronic/Digital Stethoscopes
  • Electronic Stethoscopes Continue to Grow Despite Limitations

2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Ballooning Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
  • Advanced Diagnostic Techniques and Contamination Concerns Relegate Importance of Stethoscopes
  • Technological Advancements: Spearheading Growth
  • Technological Developments Help Create Single-Head Acoustic Stethoscopes
  • Electronic, Wireless Stethoscope to Bring Child Care to Homes
  • ViScope, an Innovative Visual Stethoscope Featuring ECG Benefits
  • An India-made Low-cost Stethoscope Making Waves
  • Heartbuds Electronic Stethoscope Enables Remote Diagnoses
  • Eko Core, a Smart Stethoscope Attachment for Accurate and Virtual Diagnoses
  • An Insight
  • Mobile Stethoscope: Putting iPhones and iPads to Medical Use
  • Bluetooth Enabled Stethoscope: A Major Stethoscope Innovation from 3M
  • Bluetooth® Stethoscopes Combines with Digital Wireless Hearing Aids
  • CardioSleeve: A Unique Accessory for Stethoscopes
  • Optical Stethoscopes: A Major Technological Breakthrough
  • Hand-held Ultrasounds: A Threat to Conventional Stethoscopes?
  • Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems Favorable in Future
  • Stethoscope Apps on Smartphones: The Way of the Future
  • Growing Smartphone Sales: A Business Case for Stethoscope Apps
  • Digital Stethoscope Concept Faces Challenges
  • Global Emphasis on Reducing Infant Mortality Augurs Well for Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
  • Online Marketing and Online Sales Increases Market Competition

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Stethoscopes: Hearing Hearts Speak
  • Invention of Stethoscopes
  • Classification by Technology
  • Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes
  • Electronic Stethoscopes
  • Esophageal Stethoscopes
  • Fetal Stethoscopes
  • Fetal Heart Rate Detectors
  • Other Stethoscope Types
  • Lightweight Stethoscope
  • Bowles Stethoscope
  • Teaching Stethoscopes
  • Medical-Grade Stethoscope
  • Beginners' Stethoscope

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Eko Devices Obtains Health Canada's Nod for Eko Core Stethoscope
  • FDA Clears Tyto Care' Digital Stethoscope
  • Tech4life Rolls Out eSteth
  • ekuore Launches Wireless Smart Stethoscope
  • Hill-Rom Takes Over Welch Allyn
  • Eko Secures FDA Approval for Eko Core Stethoscope
  • 3M Unveils Littman Mind-Reading I Stethoscope
  • CliniCloud Launches Bluetooth-Connected Stethoscopes
  • HD Medical Introduces ViScope MD Visual Stethoscope
  • Eko Devices Develops a Tool to Transforms Analog Stethoscope to e-Stethoscope
  • Riester Introduces the Latest Stethoscope
  • MT Tool Introduces MT S-Scope Novel Simulation Stethoscope and App
  • InTouch Health First FDA-Cleared Telemedicine Stethoscope for iPad®
  • HD Medical to Showcase ViScope MD
  • GlobalMed Unveils ClearSteth Digital Stethoscope
  • 3M Introduces Littmann® Cardiology III Stethoscope
  • Thinklabs Medical Launches Thinklabs One Digital Stethoscope
  • HD Medical Establishes New Facility in Santa Clara, US
  • Starboard Medical Submits 510(k) for K1 11050 and K1i11050
  • MicroBeef Technologies Introduces Whisper, a computerized stethoscope
  • Rijuven Launches CardioSleeve v1.0 Accessory Device for Stethoscopes
  • RNK Products Introduces Auscultation Anywhere Cloud Solution

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 65 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 66)

- The United States (32)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (13)
- Germany (9)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6nq37l/stethoscopes

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire