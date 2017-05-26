Europe Meat Snacks Market to Reach $4.59 Billion by 2025: Analysis By Product, Distribution Channel & Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Europe meat snacks market is expected to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025. The rising demand for healthier protein snacks coupled with growing awareness regarding healthy lifestyles is expected to drive market growth.

The demand for meat snacks in Europe is expected to increase rapidly as the market is still in its nascent stage. The introduction of Jack Link's jerky product has transformed the market landscape in this region. The growing demand for jerky has garnered the attention of major snack manufacturers in this region. The launch of different product forms, such as handmade sausage crisps, is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the preferred method of distribution for manufacturers. on account of bulk buying advantage. Rapid growth of e-commerce portals with home delivery services is expected to overshadow the current distribution dynamics, thus restricting growth of supermarkets and hypermarkets.



Germany accounted for 15.5% of the European meat snacks market in 2016 owing to the presence of major manufacturers and new product introductions.

The UK and Belgium & Luxembourg are projected to be the fastest growing countries, registering a CAGR of 10.6% and 10.8% respectively from 2017 to 2025. Rising consumer preference towards healthier snacking options over traditional food, such as sausages and poultry meat is expected to drive meat snacks market in the region.



MeatSnacks Group

Cremonini Group

IZICO

Jack Link's Europe GmbH

Europe GmbH King Elite Snacks

Winterbotham Darby

Danish Crown

Nutreco N.V.

Windau

Kerry Group

Bell Group

CampoFrio Foods Group

Espuna

Citterio

Kepak Group



1. Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Europe Meat Snacks Industry Outlook



4. Europe Meat Snacks: Product Outlook



5. Europe Meat Snacks Market: Distribution Channel Outlook



6. Europe Meat Snacks Market: Country Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



