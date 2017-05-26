Global Breast Pumps Market Report 2017 - Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Breast Pumps in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments: Non-Powered Breast Pumps, and Powered Breast Pumps.
The report profiles 30 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA)
- Bailey Medical Engineering (USA)
- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Handi-Craft Company (USA)
- Hygeia Medical Group (USA)
- Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co. (Taiwan)
- Medela (Switzerland & USA)
- NUK® USA (USA)
- Philips Avent (UK)
- Pigeon Corp. (Japan)
- TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)
- Whittlestone, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers
- Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption
- Global Market Outlook
- Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers
- Competition
- Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered
- Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump
- Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance
- Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps
- Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies
- Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum
- Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide
- Medela Pump in Style: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers
- Significant Features
- Possible Limitations
- Potential Users of Medela Pump in Style
- Spectra S1: Ideal Breast Pump for Mothers with Twins
- Significant Features
- Possible Limitations
- Potential Users of Spectra 1 Breast Pump
- BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use
- Significant Features
- Possible Limitations
- Potential Users of BelleMa Melon Breast Pump
- Medela Swing
- Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump
- Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump
- Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump
- The First Years Double Breast Pump
2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
- The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies
- Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present
- Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants
- Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages
- Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question
- Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas
- Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula
- Aluminum
- Silicon
- GE Products
- MSG
- Phytoestrogen
- Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used
- Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly
- Babyation
- An Innovative Breast Pump
- A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh
- Horigen 3D Breast Pumps
- Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump
- Ameda Purely Yours
- MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs
- Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela
- Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump
- Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion
- BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day
- Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern
- Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump
- Naya Health Launches Smart' Breast Pump
- Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump
- Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models
- Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps
- Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh® Smartpump
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA
- Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps
- Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lftt2z/breast_pumps
