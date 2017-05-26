Global Breast Pumps Market Report 2017 - Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Breast Pumps in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments: Non-Powered Breast Pumps, and Powered Breast Pumps.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers

Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers

Competition

Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered

Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump

Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance

Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps

Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies

Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum

Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide

Medela Pump in Style: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers

Significant Features

Possible Limitations

Potential Users of Medela Pump in Style

Spectra S1: Ideal Breast Pump for Mothers with Twins

Significant Features

Possible Limitations

Potential Users of Spectra 1 Breast Pump

BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use

Significant Features

Possible Limitations

Potential Users of BelleMa Melon Breast Pump

Medela Swing

Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump

Spectra Baby Double /Single Breast Pump

/Single Breast Pump Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump

The First Years Double Breast Pump



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies

Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present

Breast Milk: The Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants

Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages

Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question

Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas

Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula

Aluminum

Silicon

GE Products

MSG

Phytoestrogen

Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used

Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth

Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly

Babyation

An Innovative Breast Pump

A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh

Horigen 3D Breast Pumps

Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump

Ameda Purely Yours

MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs

Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela

Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump

Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion

BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day

Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern

Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



Willow Launches Wireless Breast Pump

Naya Health Launches Smart' Breast Pump

Medela Launches Sonata, First Smart Breast Pump

Bellema Launches Four Premium Breastfeeding Pump Models

Lansinoh Introduces Range of High Quality Manual and Electric Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Unveils Lansinoh® Smartpump



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Medical Australia Inks a Contract with ABA

Naya Health Invests for Production of Advanced Breast Pumps

Lansinoh Builds a Novel R&D and Manufacturing Plant



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



