QLC in the 2017 Datacenter: Where do fat QLC-based SSDs fit in the Datacenter and can They Compete With fat HDDs - Research and Markets

With the explosion in data content, the use of data has transitioned from simply recording transactions to using it to make important decisions and gain new insights for competitive advantage. As a result, storage has to become faster, cheaper and more scalable. Hard disk drives have been the primary workhorse for a wide range of storage applications including mission critical drives for high performance.

However, the relentless cost declines of NAND flash memory have already catapulted NAND flash-based solid state storage to become the solution of choice in performance-critical applications.

In addition, NAND flash memory's transition from 2D to 3D technology has enabled enterprise SSD capacities already exceeding that of enterprise HDDs. The introduction of QLC technology is expected to drive SSD capacities even higher. Where do fat QLC-based SSDs fit in the datacenter and can they compete with fat HDDs? QLC in the Datacenter examines these questions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

- The Datacenter

- Trends

- Datacenter Market

- Datacenter Outlook

- Servers

- Storage

- DRAM

- Storage Trends



NAND Flash Memory

- 3D NAND

- Device Characteristics

- Performance

- Retention

- Roadmap

- Hard Disk Drive Trends

- Storage Class Memory

- M-class SCM

- S-class SCM



Hierarchical Storage Management

- Storage Classes

- Primary Storage

- Nearline Storage

- Object Storage

- Cold Storage

- Applications

- Flash in the Datacenter

- Public Cloud



Applications

- Video Streaming/Video-on-Demand

- Gaming

- Social Media

- Search

- eCommerce

- Cloud Services

- Others



Workload

- Private Cloud

- Virtualization

- Analytics

- Web & E-mail Servers

- App & File Servers

- OLTP

- Data Recovery

- Other



Major Players

- Toshiba

- Micron

- Intel

- Western Digital (formerly SanDisk)

- Samsung

- SK Hynix



Prospects for QLC SSDs

- Total Cost of Ownership

- Value of Reduced Latency of QLC NAND-based SSDs

- Applications

- Concept of Data Lakes

- Architecture for using QLC in the Datacenter

- Use Cases for QLC in the Datacenter

- Outlook

Companies Mentioned



