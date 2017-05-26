Global Hydraulic Components Report 2017 - Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hydraulic Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hydraulic Components in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Accumulators and Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps and Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components.
The report profiles 329 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Atos Electrohydraulics (Italy)
- Avic Liyuan Hydraulic Co. Ltd. (China)
- Bailey International LLC (USA)
- Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
- Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc. (USA)
- Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Dongyang Mechatronics Corporation (Korea)
- Eaton Corporation (USA)
- Jiangsu Hengli Highpressure Oil Cylinder Co., Ltd. (China)
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- KYB Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Moog, Inc. (USA)
- Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp (Japan)
- Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
- Sauer-Danfoss Inc (USA)
- Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan)
- Toshiba Machine Co Ltd (Japan)
- Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)
- Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)
- Yuci Hydraulics Co., Ltd. (China)
- Yuken Kogyo Co Ltd (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone for Growth of Hydraulic Components
- A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs
- Despite a Struggling Global Economy, Crucial Growth Opportunities Lie Amid the Challenges
- Mixed Manufacturing Outlook Raises the Bar on Innovation & Product Excellence
- Review of Major Market Trends & Drivers
- Development of Energy Efficient Hydraulics to Benefit Market Growth
- Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Industrial Automation & The Ensuing Demand for Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for Hydraulic Equipment & Components in the Industrial Sector
- Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key Manufacturing Trend
- Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity
- Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth
- Market Outlook
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Hydraulic Components: A Definition
- Hydraulic Accumulators and Filters
- Hydraulic Cylinders
- Hydraulic Power Packs
- Hydraulic Pumps and Motors
- Hydraulic Valves
- Other Hydraulic Components
- End-Use Markets
- Aerospace and Defense
- Earthmoving and Construction Industry
- Automotive Sector
- Challenges
- Industrial Machinery Sector
- Farm Machinery Sector
- Oil and Mining Sector
- Marine Sector
- Materials Handling Systems
3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS
- Parker Hannifin Launches IQAN® Connect
- Parker Hannifin Introduces New Hydraulic Truck Pump
- MGR Launches New Accumulator Safety Blocks
- Jet Edge Launches Hydraulic Waterjet Intensifier Pump
- Parker Hannifin Launches Electro-Hydraulic Pump Assemblies
- Bucher Hydraulics Unveils Load-control and Load-holding Valve
- Bosch Rexroth Unveils New Hydraulic Motors
- Atos Introduces New TEB Proportional Valve
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Moog to Acquire Rotary from Morgan Advanced Materials
- Aviall Inks Distribution Agreement with Triumph Group
- Hydradyne to Acquire Hydraulic House
- Wheels India Inks Technology Transfer Agreement with Fluitecnik
- Timken Takes Over Lovejoy and R+L Hydraulics
- Danfoss to Take Over White Drive Products
- Brennan Industries to Take Over Truflow Hydraulic Components
- Wynnchurch Capital Takes Over Texas Hydraulics
- Nordstjernan Takes Over PMC Group AB
- Hydra-Grene Takes Over Specma
- KYB Merges Subsidiaries in China and Restructures Subsidiaries in Japan
- Indutrade to Acquire EPE-Goldman BV
- Bailey International Takes Over Sure Grip Controls
5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 329 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 390)
- The United States (153)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (175)
- France (9)
- Germany (43)
- The United Kingdom (36)
- Italy (24)
- Spain (8)
- Rest of Europe (55)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (2)
