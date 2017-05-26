Global Hydraulic Components Report 2017 - Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report profiles 329 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Atos Electrohydraulics ( Italy )

) Avic Liyuan Hydraulic Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Bailey International LLC ( USA )

) Bosch Rexroth AG ( Germany )

) Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc. ( USA )

) Daikin Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Dongyang Mechatronics Corporation (Korea)

Eaton Corporation ( USA )

) Jiangsu Hengli Highpressure Oil Cylinder Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) KYB Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Moog, Inc. ( USA )

) Nabtesco Corporation ( Japan )

) Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp ( Japan )

) Parker Hannifin Corporation ( USA )

) Sauer-Danfoss Inc ( USA )

) Tokyo Keiki Inc. ( Japan )

) Toshiba Machine Co Ltd ( Japan )

) Weber-Hydraulik GmbH ( Germany )

) Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. ( India )

) Yuci Hydraulics Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Yuken Kogyo Co Ltd ( Japan )



Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone for Growth of Hydraulic Components

A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs

Despite a Struggling Global Economy, Crucial Growth Opportunities Lie Amid the Challenges

Mixed Manufacturing Outlook Raises the Bar on Innovation & Product Excellence

Review of Major Market Trends & Drivers

Development of Energy Efficient Hydraulics to Benefit Market Growth

Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth

Industrial Automation & The Ensuing Demand for Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for Hydraulic Equipment & Components in the Industrial Sector

Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key Manufacturing Trend

Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity

Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth

Market Outlook



2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Hydraulic Components: A Definition

Hydraulic Accumulators and Filters

Hydraulic Cylinders

Hydraulic Power Packs

Hydraulic Pumps and Motors

Hydraulic Valves

Other Hydraulic Components

End-Use Markets

Aerospace and Defense

Earthmoving and Construction Industry

Automotive Sector

Challenges

Industrial Machinery Sector

Farm Machinery Sector

Oil and Mining Sector

Marine Sector

Materials Handling Systems



3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS



Parker Hannifin Launches IQAN® Connect

Parker Hannifin Introduces New Hydraulic Truck Pump

MGR Launches New Accumulator Safety Blocks

Jet Edge Launches Hydraulic Waterjet Intensifier Pump

Parker Hannifin Launches Electro-Hydraulic Pump Assemblies

Bucher Hydraulics Unveils Load-control and Load-holding Valve

Bosch Rexroth Unveils New Hydraulic Motors

Atos Introduces New TEB Proportional Valve



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Moog to Acquire Rotary from Morgan Advanced Materials

Aviall Inks Distribution Agreement with Triumph Group

Hydradyne to Acquire Hydraulic House

Wheels India Inks Technology Transfer Agreement with Fluitecnik

Timken Takes Over Lovejoy and R+L Hydraulics

Danfoss to Take Over White Drive Products

Brennan Industries to Take Over Truflow Hydraulic Components

Wynnchurch Capital Takes Over Texas Hydraulics

Nordstjernan Takes Over PMC Group AB

Hydra-Grene Takes Over Specma

KYB Merges Subsidiaries in China and Restructures Subsidiaries in Japan

and Restructures Subsidiaries in Indutrade to Acquire EPE-Goldman BV

Bailey International Takes Over Sure Grip Controls



5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 329 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 390)



- The United States (153)

- Canada (7)

- Japan (14)

- Europe (175)



- France (9)

- Germany (43)

- The United Kingdom (36)

- Italy (24)

- Spain (8)

- Rest of Europe (55)



- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)

- Latin America (6)

- Africa (2)

