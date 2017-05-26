sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.05.2017 | 22:46
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Hydraulic Components Report 2017 - Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Hydraulic Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hydraulic Components in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Accumulators and Filters, Cylinders, Power Packs, Pumps and Motors, Valves, and Other Hydraulic Components.

The report profiles 329 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Atos Electrohydraulics (Italy)
  • Avic Liyuan Hydraulic Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Bailey International LLC (USA)
  • Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany)
  • Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Inc. (USA)
  • Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
  • Dongyang Mechatronics Corporation (Korea)
  • Eaton Corporation (USA)
  • Jiangsu Hengli Highpressure Oil Cylinder Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
  • KYB Co., Ltd (Japan)
  • Moog, Inc. (USA)
  • Nabtesco Corporation (Japan)
  • Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp (Japan)
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)
  • Sauer-Danfoss Inc (USA)
  • Tokyo Keiki Inc. (Japan)
  • Toshiba Machine Co Ltd (Japan)
  • Weber-Hydraulik GmbH (Germany)
  • Wipro Infrastructure Engineering Ltd. (India)
  • Yuci Hydraulics Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Yuken Kogyo Co Ltd (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Ubiquity of Fluid Power in Modern Engineering: The Cornerstone for Growth of Hydraulic Components
  • A Peek Into the State of Competitive Affairs
  • Despite a Struggling Global Economy, Crucial Growth Opportunities Lie Amid the Challenges
  • Mixed Manufacturing Outlook Raises the Bar on Innovation & Product Excellence
  • Review of Major Market Trends & Drivers
  • Development of Energy Efficient Hydraulics to Benefit Market Growth
  • Increased R&D, Encouraging Formulation of Innovative Hydraulic Fluids Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Industrial Automation & The Ensuing Demand for Motion and Control Technologies Drives Baseline Growth for Hydraulic Equipment & Components in the Industrial Sector
  • Offshore Outsourcing of Hydraulic Components: A Key Manufacturing Trend
  • Water-Based Hydraulic Systems Grow in Popularity
  • Hydraulic Filters to Witness Growth
  • Market Outlook

2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

  • Hydraulic Components: A Definition
  • Hydraulic Accumulators and Filters
  • Hydraulic Cylinders
  • Hydraulic Power Packs
  • Hydraulic Pumps and Motors
  • Hydraulic Valves
  • Other Hydraulic Components
  • End-Use Markets
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Earthmoving and Construction Industry
  • Automotive Sector
  • Challenges
  • Industrial Machinery Sector
  • Farm Machinery Sector
  • Oil and Mining Sector
  • Marine Sector
  • Materials Handling Systems

3. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS

  • Parker Hannifin Launches IQAN® Connect
  • Parker Hannifin Introduces New Hydraulic Truck Pump
  • MGR Launches New Accumulator Safety Blocks
  • Jet Edge Launches Hydraulic Waterjet Intensifier Pump
  • Parker Hannifin Launches Electro-Hydraulic Pump Assemblies
  • Bucher Hydraulics Unveils Load-control and Load-holding Valve
  • Bosch Rexroth Unveils New Hydraulic Motors
  • Atos Introduces New TEB Proportional Valve

4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Moog to Acquire Rotary from Morgan Advanced Materials
  • Aviall Inks Distribution Agreement with Triumph Group
  • Hydradyne to Acquire Hydraulic House
  • Wheels India Inks Technology Transfer Agreement with Fluitecnik
  • Timken Takes Over Lovejoy and R+L Hydraulics
  • Danfoss to Take Over White Drive Products
  • Brennan Industries to Take Over Truflow Hydraulic Components
  • Wynnchurch Capital Takes Over Texas Hydraulics
  • Nordstjernan Takes Over PMC Group AB
  • Hydra-Grene Takes Over Specma
  • KYB Merges Subsidiaries in China and Restructures Subsidiaries in Japan
  • Indutrade to Acquire EPE-Goldman BV
  • Bailey International Takes Over Sure Grip Controls

5. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 329 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 390)

- The United States (153)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (14)
- Europe (175)

- France (9)
- Germany (43)
- The United Kingdom (36)
- Italy (24)
- Spain (8)
- Rest of Europe (55)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Latin America (6)
- Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g4nplj/hydraulic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire