sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 27.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.05.2017 | 23:02
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 29, 2017

MEXICO CITY, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cobre del Mayo, S.A. de C.V. will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the U.S. markets close on May 29, 2017. Cobre del Mayo's management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time.

The financial information will be available in the Investors Section of Cobre del Mayo's website. Access to this section requires a username and password that can be obtained by request to: ir@cobredelmayo.com.mx.

Conference call dial in information:

Toll free numbers:
US/Canada: 866-240-5139
UK: 0800-229-1400
Mexico: 01800-681-9522
Switzerland: 0800-121-040
Toll number (US): 001-713-481-0091


© 2017 PR Newswire