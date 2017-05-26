According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global health insurance marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% over the next five years due to the change in reimbursement structures.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005672/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global health insurance market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Health Insurance Market: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Buyers are increasingly relying on health insurance services due to innovations solutions and ensure compliance with laws where tax benefits can be obtained," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Health insurance companies are adopting technological advancement tools such as web portals and mobile-based applications to create more value and enhance customer experience," added Angad.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost Saving Opportunities in Health Insurance

The adoption of cost optimization levers allows buyers of insurance brokerage services to realize direct cost savings as well enhance category management and value benefits (including a reduction in procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the healthinsurance market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Web-based portal implementation is a gateway for both healthcare providers and insurers to update the patient health data and information relating to medical tests. In addition, these portals improve patient engagement, medication process by a physician, and effective collaboration between patients and physicians.

From the traditional paper-based systems, the payment modes are digitized that enables quick transactions between suppliers and healthcare providers. The secured payment gateways are provided by suppliers where an insurer can pay using bank accounts.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Due to the importance of health insurance, different plans should be designed with low rates. Also, facilities should be increased compared with normal insurance policies as they are more effective for senior and retired employees. Some insurers have some specific requirements such as maternity or any disease-related medical expenses. Hence, it is important for buyers to utilize the policies specific to the requirements.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Buyers prefer to engage with vendors that offer insurance claim for services such as treatment, lab tests, outpatient care, and medical bills. Suppliers offer diverse insurance plans, comprising complementary benefits such as dental check-up and routine health check-up along with the regular services to attract buyers. Buyers should prefer suppliers that offer additional benefits to insurers such as disease management programs and reduced Medicare facilities.

Browse other reports:

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Health and Wellness Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005672/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com