Construction Chemicals Report 2017: Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism - Research and Markets

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Construction Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors: Product Segments - Protective Coatings & Sealers, Caulks & Adhesives, Cement & Asphalt Additives, Grouts & Mortars, and Polymer Flooring & Others; End-Use Sectors - Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction, and Non-Building Construction.

The report profiles 215 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG ( Netherlands )

) Antas Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bostik, Inc. ( USA )

) Franklin International, Inc. ( USA )

) GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) H.B. Fuller Company ( USA )

) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Mapei S.p.A. ( Italy )

) RPM International, Inc. ( USA )

) DAP Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Tremco Incorporated ( USA )

) Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC ( USA )

) Selena FM S.A. Group ( Poland )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Construction Chemicals

Addressing the Diverse Construction Needs

Current & Future Analysis

Demand in Linear Relationship with Construction Sector

Non-Residential Construction

the Primary End-use Market

Developing Economies Drive Momentum

Rise of New Production Facilities in Emerging Markets

R&D Investments Continue to Improve

2. COMPETITION

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Demand for Cement Additives Gains Strength

Construction Chemicals Innovate to Improve Energy Efficiency

Demand on Rise in Roofing Restoration

Government Regulations Drive Demand for Green Construction Chemicals

Sustainable Products Gain Popularity

Concrete Solutions Witness Notable Innovations

High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance Concrete

Demand for Ready-mix Concrete Boosts Consumption of Admixtures

Demand on Rise for Waterproofing Admixtures

Polycarboxylate Admixtures Grow in Demand

Strong Demand in Developing Economies to Boost Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market

Demand for Low Maintenance Construction Benefits Demand for Polyurethane Sealants

Infrastructure upgrades Spur Consumption of Bituminous Sealants and Caulks

High Performance Colored Materials Attract Attention

Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive Alternatives Gain Demand

4. KEY GROWTH INDICATORS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Rise in Real Estate Investments Extend Opportunities

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/ DEVELOPMENTS

Florock® Polymer Flooring Introduces FloroMica System

Schluter-Systems Introduces Thin-Set Mortars

BASF Introduces MasterEmaco T 5000

Setcrete Introduces New BULLDOG Adhesive Sealant

Bostik Introduces Hydroment Vivid Cement-Based Grout

Lapolla Industries Launches WALL-LOK Exterior Elastomeric Wall Coating for Waterproofing

Saint Gobain Introduces Technical Mortars

LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Mortar

Henkel Introduces NO MORE NAILS® WET GRAB® Adhesives for Construction

LIQUID NAILS Brand Introduces FUZE*IT All Surface Construction Adhesive

BASF Introduces Waterproofing Solutions for Concrete Protection in South Asia

BASF Introduces MasterEase Admixture Range for Low-Viscosity Concrete

BASF Introduces MasterProtect® C 350 Hydrophobic Coating

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Firestone Building Products to Acquire Gaco Western

SCIGRIP Acquires Glue Boss

VersaFlex and Renner Coatings Sign Partnership Agreement

AkzoNobel Acquires BASF's Global Industrial Coatings Business

Arizona Polymer Flooring Acquires Super-Krete International

BASF to Commence Production of Tile Adhesives at Podolsk Plant

BASF to Acquire Henkel's Western European Flooring, Tiling and Waterproofing Business

Zenyatta Signs Agreement with Larisplast to Develop Concrete Admixtures

Sika Acquires FRC Industries

BASF Sets up New Construction Chemicals Plant in Sri Lanka

Dow and DuPont to Merge Operations

BASF Commences Operations at Concrete Admixtures Production Plant in India

BASF Starts New Concrete Admixture Plant in B?c Giang, Vietnam

Kale Group Closes Construction Chemicals Plant in Russia

BASF Expands Construction Chemicals Production in Russia

Tremco Group Acquires Chemtron

Sika Starts New Mortar Products Plant in North America

Bostik Opens New Ceramic Tile Adhesives Plant in the US

BASF Starts New Concrete Admixtures Plant in Nigeria

Fosroc to Acquire majority Stake in Idea Kimya, Turkey

American Securities Acquires Royal Adhesives and Sealants from Arsenal Capital Partners

BASF Sets Up Construction Chemicals Plant in India

Sika Acquires Construction Technologies Australia

Sika to Acquire BMI Product

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 215 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 255)

- The United States (152) - Canada (11) - Japan (3) - Europe (43)

- France (5)

- Germany (7)

- The United Kingdom (13)

- Italy (1)

- Spain (3)

- Rest of Europe (14)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) - Middle East (2) - Latin America (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4zd86/construction

