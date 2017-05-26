Construction Chemicals Report 2017: Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Construction Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors: Product Segments - Protective Coatings & Sealers, Caulks & Adhesives, Cement & Asphalt Additives, Grouts & Mortars, and Polymer Flooring & Others; End-Use Sectors - Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction, and Non-Building Construction.
The report profiles 215 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG (Netherlands)
- Antas Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Bostik, Inc. (USA)
- Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
- GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
- RPM International, Inc. (USA)
- DAP Products, Inc. (USA)
- Tremco Incorporated (USA)
- Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC (USA)
- Selena FM S.A. Group (Poland)
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Construction Chemicals
- Addressing the Diverse Construction Needs
- Current & Future Analysis
- Demand in Linear Relationship with Construction Sector
- Non-Residential Construction
- the Primary End-use Market
- Developing Economies Drive Momentum
- Rise of New Production Facilities in Emerging Markets
- R&D Investments Continue to Improve
2. COMPETITION
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Demand for Cement Additives Gains Strength
- Construction Chemicals Innovate to Improve Energy Efficiency
- Demand on Rise in Roofing Restoration
- Government Regulations Drive Demand for Green Construction Chemicals
- Sustainable Products Gain Popularity
- Concrete Solutions Witness Notable Innovations
- High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance Concrete
- Demand for Ready-mix Concrete Boosts Consumption of Admixtures
- Demand on Rise for Waterproofing Admixtures
- Polycarboxylate Admixtures Grow in Demand
- Strong Demand in Developing Economies to Boost Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market
- Demand for Low Maintenance Construction Benefits Demand for Polyurethane Sealants
- Infrastructure upgrades Spur Consumption of Bituminous Sealants and Caulks
- High Performance Colored Materials Attract Attention
- Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive Alternatives Gain Demand
4. KEY GROWTH INDICATORS
- Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
- Rise in Real Estate Investments Extend Opportunities
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/ DEVELOPMENTS
- Florock® Polymer Flooring Introduces FloroMica System
- Schluter-Systems Introduces Thin-Set Mortars
- BASF Introduces MasterEmaco T 5000
- Setcrete Introduces New BULLDOG Adhesive Sealant
- Bostik Introduces Hydroment Vivid Cement-Based Grout
- Lapolla Industries Launches WALL-LOK Exterior Elastomeric Wall Coating for Waterproofing
- Saint Gobain Introduces Technical Mortars
- LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Mortar
- Henkel Introduces NO MORE NAILS® WET GRAB® Adhesives for Construction
- LIQUID NAILS Brand Introduces FUZE*IT All Surface Construction Adhesive
- BASF Introduces Waterproofing Solutions for Concrete Protection in South Asia
- BASF Introduces MasterEase Admixture Range for Low-Viscosity Concrete
- BASF Introduces MasterProtect® C 350 Hydrophobic Coating
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Firestone Building Products to Acquire Gaco Western
- SCIGRIP Acquires Glue Boss
- VersaFlex and Renner Coatings Sign Partnership Agreement
- AkzoNobel Acquires BASF's Global Industrial Coatings Business
- Arizona Polymer Flooring Acquires Super-Krete International
- BASF to Commence Production of Tile Adhesives at Podolsk Plant
- BASF to Acquire Henkel's Western European Flooring, Tiling and Waterproofing Business
- Zenyatta Signs Agreement with Larisplast to Develop Concrete Admixtures
- Sika Acquires FRC Industries
- BASF Sets up New Construction Chemicals Plant in Sri Lanka
- Dow and DuPont to Merge Operations
- BASF Commences Operations at Concrete Admixtures Production Plant in India
- BASF Starts New Concrete Admixture Plant in B?c Giang, Vietnam
- Kale Group Closes Construction Chemicals Plant in Russia
- BASF Expands Construction Chemicals Production in Russia
- Tremco Group Acquires Chemtron
- Sika Starts New Mortar Products Plant in North America
- Bostik Opens New Ceramic Tile Adhesives Plant in the US
- BASF Starts New Concrete Admixtures Plant in Nigeria
- Fosroc to Acquire majority Stake in Idea Kimya, Turkey
- American Securities Acquires Royal Adhesives and Sealants from Arsenal Capital Partners
- BASF Sets Up Construction Chemicals Plant in India
- Sika Acquires Construction Technologies Australia
- Sika to Acquire BMI Product
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 215 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 255)
- The United States (152) - Canada (11) - Japan (3) - Europe (43)
- France (5)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) - Middle East (2) - Latin America (2)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4zd86/construction
