Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.05.2017 | 23:16
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Construction Chemicals Report 2017: Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Construction Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Construction Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors: Product Segments - Protective Coatings & Sealers, Caulks & Adhesives, Cement & Asphalt Additives, Grouts & Mortars, and Polymer Flooring & Others; End-Use Sectors - Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction, and Non-Building Construction.

The report profiles 215 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG (Netherlands)
  • Antas Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
  • Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Bostik, Inc. (USA)
  • Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
  • GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
  • H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
  • Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
  • Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
  • RPM International, Inc. (USA)
  • DAP Products, Inc. (USA)
  • Tremco Incorporated (USA)
  • Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC (USA)
  • Selena FM S.A. Group (Poland)
  • Sika AG (Switzerland)
  • The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Construction Chemicals
  • Addressing the Diverse Construction Needs
  • Current & Future Analysis
  • Demand in Linear Relationship with Construction Sector
  • Non-Residential Construction
  • the Primary End-use Market
  • Developing Economies Drive Momentum
  • Rise of New Production Facilities in Emerging Markets
  • R&D Investments Continue to Improve

2. COMPETITION

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

  • Demand for Cement Additives Gains Strength
  • Construction Chemicals Innovate to Improve Energy Efficiency
  • Demand on Rise in Roofing Restoration
  • Government Regulations Drive Demand for Green Construction Chemicals
  • Sustainable Products Gain Popularity
  • Concrete Solutions Witness Notable Innovations
  • High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance Concrete
  • Demand for Ready-mix Concrete Boosts Consumption of Admixtures
  • Demand on Rise for Waterproofing Admixtures
  • Polycarboxylate Admixtures Grow in Demand
  • Strong Demand in Developing Economies to Boost Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market
  • Demand for Low Maintenance Construction Benefits Demand for Polyurethane Sealants
  • Infrastructure upgrades Spur Consumption of Bituminous Sealants and Caulks
  • High Performance Colored Materials Attract Attention
  • Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive Alternatives Gain Demand

4. KEY GROWTH INDICATORS

  • Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
  • Rise in Real Estate Investments Extend Opportunities

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/ DEVELOPMENTS

  • Florock® Polymer Flooring Introduces FloroMica System
  • Schluter-Systems Introduces Thin-Set Mortars
  • BASF Introduces MasterEmaco T 5000
  • Setcrete Introduces New BULLDOG Adhesive Sealant
  • Bostik Introduces Hydroment Vivid Cement-Based Grout
  • Lapolla Industries Launches WALL-LOK Exterior Elastomeric Wall Coating for Waterproofing
  • Saint Gobain Introduces Technical Mortars
  • LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Mortar
  • Henkel Introduces NO MORE NAILS® WET GRAB® Adhesives for Construction
  • LIQUID NAILS Brand Introduces FUZE*IT All Surface Construction Adhesive
  • BASF Introduces Waterproofing Solutions for Concrete Protection in South Asia
  • BASF Introduces MasterEase Admixture Range for Low-Viscosity Concrete
  • BASF Introduces MasterProtect® C 350 Hydrophobic Coating

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Firestone Building Products to Acquire Gaco Western
  • SCIGRIP Acquires Glue Boss
  • VersaFlex and Renner Coatings Sign Partnership Agreement
  • AkzoNobel Acquires BASF's Global Industrial Coatings Business
  • Arizona Polymer Flooring Acquires Super-Krete International
  • BASF to Commence Production of Tile Adhesives at Podolsk Plant
  • BASF to Acquire Henkel's Western European Flooring, Tiling and Waterproofing Business
  • Zenyatta Signs Agreement with Larisplast to Develop Concrete Admixtures
  • Sika Acquires FRC Industries
  • BASF Sets up New Construction Chemicals Plant in Sri Lanka
  • Dow and DuPont to Merge Operations
  • BASF Commences Operations at Concrete Admixtures Production Plant in India
  • BASF Starts New Concrete Admixture Plant in B?c Giang, Vietnam
  • Kale Group Closes Construction Chemicals Plant in Russia
  • BASF Expands Construction Chemicals Production in Russia
  • Tremco Group Acquires Chemtron
  • Sika Starts New Mortar Products Plant in North America
  • Bostik Opens New Ceramic Tile Adhesives Plant in the US
  • BASF Starts New Concrete Admixtures Plant in Nigeria
  • Fosroc to Acquire majority Stake in Idea Kimya, Turkey
  • American Securities Acquires Royal Adhesives and Sealants from Arsenal Capital Partners
  • BASF Sets Up Construction Chemicals Plant in India
  • Sika Acquires Construction Technologies Australia
  • Sika to Acquire BMI Product

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 215 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 255)

- The United States (152) - Canada (11) - Japan (3) - Europe (43)

- France (5)

- Germany (7)

- The United Kingdom (13)

- Italy (1)

- Spain (3)

- Rest of Europe (14)

- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42) - Middle East (2) - Latin America (2)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f4zd86/construction

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire