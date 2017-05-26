Enigma Software Group's SpyHunter® Beats Malwarebytes Anti-Malware in Comparative AV-TEST

CLEARWATER, Florida, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Enigma Software Group USA, LLC (ESG) announced that its flagship SpyHunter® anti-malware product outperformed competing products offered by Malwarebytes Inc., Emsisoft Ltd., and others in a comparative malware detection and remediation test administered by AV-TEST GmbH, the highly regarded independent IT security testing institute. The report is available at AV-TEST Comparative Remediation Testing Report. In the test, SpyHunter achieved a 98% effectiveness score and cleaned all active components in the installed malware.

Ryan Gerding, a spokesman for ESG, said of the news, "We are gratified to receive independent confirmation of what we already know: SpyHunter® is one of the best anti-malware product on the market. We were delighted to receive a 100% effectiveness score in February 2017 from AV-TEST, and it's fantastic to see this translate into a winning head-to-head result against our competitors. As you might expect, our engineers are now headed back to the lab to make SpyHunter® even better."

ESG has received certifications fromOPSWATandTRUSTe. These favorable third-party evaluations reflect industry and public trust in ESG and recognition of the effectiveness of SpyHunter®.

Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with affiliated offices in the United States and the European Union. The company's specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known forSpyHunter®, its anti-malware software product and service.

