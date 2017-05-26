Busbar Trunking System Market - Projected to Reach USD 8.85 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global busbar trunking system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.88%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 8.85 Billion by 2022. This growth is attributed to increased adoption of energy efficiency practices, various operational and technical advantages to the potential end-users, and growing demand for power.

The report also covers the low voltage busbar trunking system market which is further segmented into end-users, power rating, conductor, and region. The report segments the low voltage busbar trunking system market, based on conductor type, into copper and aluminum conductors. The copper conductor would account for the maximum share in the low voltage busbar trunking system market. The energy efficient and compact nature of copper busbar trunking system makes it more suitable for applications such as high-rise buildings, shopping complexes, IT parks, manufacturing, and process industries. The Aluminum conductor is cost effective as compared to copper low voltage busbar trunking system, which makes it suitable for small and medium enterprises.

The report segments the busbar trunking system market, on the basis of end-users, into industrial, commercial, large residential, transportation, and others (public infrastructure and IT/ITES). There are several key areas in the industrial sector where busbar trunking system is installed. For instance, they are used to deliver consistent power supply to the production floor. It is used by manufacturers of motor drives, fork lift trucks, welding machines, power generators, and industrial testing machines among others.

The busbar trunking system market has been segmented, based on insulation, into air insulated and sandwich. The sandwich busbar trunking sub-segment, within the insulation segment, led the busbar trunking system market in 2016, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

