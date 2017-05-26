According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global landscaping services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years due to the greater requirement for maintenance of landscaping.

The research report titled 'Global Landscaping Services Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021'provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The landscaping services industry is experiencing a rise in demand due to factors such as higher economic value for the property with well-maintained landscapes, increasing investments towards the improvement and maintenance of landscapes, dual income families, and rise in environmental compliance," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Increasing innovation and adoption of mobile technology have resulted in greater number of players adopting mobile applications and social media platforms to make the service highly customer centric," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the global landscaping services market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of landscaping services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global landscaping services market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Online tools help streamline payments, allocate tasks, and have regular communication with the ground staff, and automation tools, such as sensors, minimize wastage of resources such as water.

Suppliers are increasingly collaborating with GPS providers to increase the number of service calls per day and improve routing and communication with on-site teams.

Optimization of procurement procedures saving aspects

Suppliers need to adhere to regulations such as minimum wage benchmarks, sourcing of green materials, compliance with safety standards for employees, and adherence to environmental laws. Also, buyers must select suppliers that adhere to these regulations.

The use of technology in landscaping services provides cost-saving opportunities and helps to centralize data such as payment invoices and customer feedback reports.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that have a diverse service portfolio, such as the construction of landscape, landscape maintenance, and snow and ice removal services, as these provide them with a wide variety of choices, both in terms of bundling of services as well as cost-effectiveness of service solutions.

