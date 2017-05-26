Global Electronic Components Strategic Business Report 2017: Product Introductions/Technology Developments and Focus on Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Components in US$ by the following Product Segments:
- Resistors (Semi-Fixed Variable, Carbon Variable, Other Variable, Carbon Film Fixed, Metal Film Fixed, Metal Oxide Film Fixed, Wire Wound Fixed, Network, Chip, and Other Fixed)
- Capacitors (Variable, Aluminum Electrolytic Fixed, Tantalum Electrolytic Fixed, Ceramic Fixed, Film, and Other Fixed)
- Transformers (RFTS & IFTS, Audio Frequency, Power, High Frequency Power, High Voltage, Flyback, Deflection Yokes, and Other)
- Resonators, Connectors (PCB, Rectangular I/O, Circular, RF Coaxial, and Other)
- Relays (Electromechanical, and Solid State)
- Switches (Toggle, Slide, Rotary, Keyboard, and Other)
- Printed Wiring Boards (Single Sided Rigid, Double Sided Rigid, Multilayer Rigid, Flexible, HDI, and Other)
The report profiles 684 companies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
2. Review Of Select End-Use Markets
3. Growth Drivers & Trends In Select Product Markets
4. Product/Segment Overview
5. Product Introductions/Technology Developments
6. Recent Industry Activity
7. Focus On Select Global Players
8. Global Market Perspective
