Global Electronic Components Strategic Business Report 2017: Product Introductions/Technology Developments and Focus on Select Global Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Components in US$ by the following Product Segments:

  • Resistors (Semi-Fixed Variable, Carbon Variable, Other Variable, Carbon Film Fixed, Metal Film Fixed, Metal Oxide Film Fixed, Wire Wound Fixed, Network, Chip, and Other Fixed)
  • Capacitors (Variable, Aluminum Electrolytic Fixed, Tantalum Electrolytic Fixed, Ceramic Fixed, Film, and Other Fixed)
  • Transformers (RFTS & IFTS, Audio Frequency, Power, High Frequency Power, High Voltage, Flyback, Deflection Yokes, and Other)
  • Resonators, Connectors (PCB, Rectangular I/O, Circular, RF Coaxial, and Other)
  • Relays (Electromechanical, and Solid State)
  • Switches (Toggle, Slide, Rotary, Keyboard, and Other)
  • Printed Wiring Boards (Single Sided Rigid, Double Sided Rigid, Multilayer Rigid, Flexible, HDI, and Other)

The report profiles 684 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • ABB (Switzerland)
  • Acme Electric (USA)
  • Alps Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Alstom Signaling, Inc. (USA)
  • Amphenol (USA)
  • API Technologies Corp. (USA)
  • Datronix Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
  • Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
  • Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
  • Electronic Relays (I) Pvt. Ltd. (India)
  • Fujitsu Component Limited (Japan)
  • Hitachi AIC, Inc. (Japan)
  • Ibiden Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Kyocera Corporation (Japan)
  • Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)
  • Microsemi Corporation (USA)
  • Molex (USA)
  • Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Nichicon Corporation (Japan)
  • Nippon Mektron, Ltd. (Japan)
  • Omron Corporation (Japan)
  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
  • Payton (Israel)
  • Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea)
  • Schneider Electric SE (France)
  • Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
  • SiTime Corporation (USA)
  • Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • TDK Corporation (Japan)
  • TE Connectivity Ltd. (USA)
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc. (USA)
  • Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
  • Unimicron Corporation (Taiwan)
  • Vishay Intertechnology (USA)
  • Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Review Of Select End-Use Markets

3. Growth Drivers & Trends In Select Product Markets

4. Product/Segment Overview

5. Product Introductions/Technology Developments

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 684 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 737)

  • The United States (167)
  • Canada (10)Japan (50)
  • Europe (239)
  • - France (10)
  • - Germany (78)
  • - The United Kingdom (66)
  • - Italy (26)
  • - Spain (3)
  • - Rest of Europe (56)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (267)
  • Middle East (1)
  • Africa (3)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ln7llc/electronic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire