Global Electronic Components Strategic Business Report 2017: Product Introductions/Technology Developments and Focus on Select Global Players - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Electronic Components - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Electronic Components in US$ by the following Product Segments:

Resistors (Semi-Fixed Variable, Carbon Variable, Other Variable, Carbon Film Fixed, Metal Film Fixed, Metal Oxide Film Fixed, Wire Wound Fixed, Network, Chip, and Other Fixed)

Capacitors (Variable, Aluminum Electrolytic Fixed, Tantalum Electrolytic Fixed, Ceramic Fixed, Film, and Other Fixed)

Transformers (RFTS & IFTS, Audio Frequency, Power, High Frequency Power, High Voltage, Flyback, Deflection Yokes, and Other)

Resonators, Connectors (PCB, Rectangular I/O, Circular, RF Coaxial, and Other)

Relays (Electromechanical, and Solid State)

Switches (Toggle, Slide, Rotary, Keyboard, and Other)

Printed Wiring Boards (Single Sided Rigid, Double Sided Rigid, Multilayer Rigid, Flexible, HDI, and Other)

The report profiles 684 companies including many key and niche players such as:

ABB ( Switzerland )

) Acme Electric ( USA )

) Alps Electric Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Alstom Signaling, Inc. ( USA )

) Amphenol ( USA )

) API Technologies Corp. ( USA )

) Datronix Holdings Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Delta Electronics, Inc. ( Taiwan )

) Eaton Corporation Plc ( Ireland )

) Electronic Relays (I) Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Fujitsu Component Limited ( Japan )

) Hitachi AIC, Inc. ( Japan )

) Ibiden Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kyocera Corporation ( Japan )

) Littelfuse, Inc. ( USA )

) Microsemi Corporation ( USA )

) Molex ( USA )

) Murata Manufacturing Company, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nichicon Corporation ( Japan )

) Nippon Mektron, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Omron Corporation ( Japan )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Payton (Israel)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics ( South Korea )

) Schneider Electric SE ( France )

) Shenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd. ( China )

) SiTime Corporation ( USA )

) Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) TDK Corporation ( Japan )

) TE Connectivity Ltd. ( USA )

) Teledyne Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Token Electronics Industry Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Unimicron Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Vishay Intertechnology ( USA )

) Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview

2. Review Of Select End-Use Markets

3. Growth Drivers & Trends In Select Product Markets

4. Product/Segment Overview

5. Product Introductions/Technology Developments

6. Recent Industry Activity

7. Focus On Select Global Players

8. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 684 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 737)

The United States (167)

(167) Canada (10)Japan (50)

(10)Japan (50) Europe (239)

(239) - France (10)

(10) - Germany (78)

(78) - The United Kingdom (66)

(66) - Italy (26)

(26) - Spain (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (56)

(56) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (267)

(Excluding Japan) (267) Middle East (1)

(1) Africa (3)

