SAN MARCOS, CA--(Marketwired - May 26, 2017) - Homebuilders Brookfield Residential and California West today announced the completion of 12 model homes at Rancho Tesoro, a new 250-acre master planned community with trails directly connecting residents to Discovery Lake in San Marcos. The public is invited to tour the designer-decorated model homes for the first time on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. The community is located at Twin Oaks Valley Road and Village Drive, just south of State Route 78 in San Marcos.

"San Marcos is a thriving community that provides its residents with access to nature, outstanding schools, and an emergent shopping and dining scene," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "With its trails, parks and 346 new homes, Rancho Tesoro complements the growth and opportunity found across the city of San Marcos. We're honored to build in this dynamic community and share our designs with those looking for a new place to call home."

Home shoppers are encouraged to tour Rancho Tesoro's model homes, which come in a variety of architectural styles, such as Monterey, Spanish and Santa Barbara. Model grand opening fun will continue with live music, refreshments including a gourmet coffee truck, along with balloon artists, face painters, giveaways and more. Festivities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Model grand opening tours will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home shoppers can tour the following single-family-home neighborhoods, where prices range from the $600,000s to the $800,000s.

Terracina by Brookfield Residential: Terracina offers 2,211 to 2,594 square-foot homes appointed with Apple HomeKit. With space to roam, the homes have three to five bedrooms including optional dual-master bedrooms, up to three-and-one-half baths and a two-car garage. Homes are priced from the $600,000s.

Vientos by Brookfield Residential: These 2,458 to 3,009 square-foot homes with Apple HomeKit have four to five bedrooms and three to four-and-one-half baths. Some plans have a "California garage" design with a front- and rear-door opening. Homes are priced from the $600,000s.

Westerly by California West: Located along the community's western edge, Westerly features single-family residences of 2,801 to 3,521 square feet with up to five bedrooms and four-and-one-half baths, and the option for an Elan home automation system. Homes are priced from the $700,000s.

Candela by Brookfield Residential: This neighborhood of Apple HomeKit-enabled residences offers 2,689 to 3,565 square feet of open living space, four to six bedrooms, three to four-and-one-half baths, a two-car garage and opportunities to customize with a children's play area, library, music room or home gym. Homes are priced from the $800,000s.

Upon completion, Rancho Tesoro will have 346 homes.

Residents will have a direct connection to Discovery Lake, where they can access picnicking, catch-and-release fishing and more, as well as exclusive access to Rancho Tesoro's three private parks including The Cabana with swimming pool, tot lot, BBQ pavilion and lawn space.

Rancho Tesoro is in the high-performing San Marcos Unified school district, just south of State Route 78 and a short drive from coastal Carlsbad. For more information about the community, please visit liveranchotesoro.com.

About Rancho Tesoro

Opening in June 2017, Rancho Tesoro is a new master-planned community crafted by developer and homebuilder Brookfield Residential. This nature-oriented community spans more than 250 acres with dedicated open space and convenient access to nearby San Marcos Unified schools, Cal State University San Marcos, and State Route 78. Both California West and Brookfield Residential will offer single-family homes across four neighborhoods, three of which will be behind private gates, plus private pool and park amenities including a direct connection to Discovery Lake. For more information and to join the interest list, please visit LiveRanchoTesoro.com.

