27.05.2017
Defense Robotics Market 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Focus on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Defense Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Defense Robotics in US$ Million by the following Robotics Platform Types:

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
  • Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)
  • Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as

  • AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)
  • BAE Systems plc (UK)
  • Boeing Company (USA)
  • Boston Dynamics (USA)
  • Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada)
  • Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
  • Endeavor Robotics (USA)
  • General Atomics (USA)
  • General Dynamics Corporation (USA)
  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel)
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
  • Oceaneering International, Inc. (USA)
  • QinetiQ Group plc (UK)
  • Saab AB (Sweden)
  • Textron Inc. (USA)
  • Thales Group (France)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

  • Robots: An Introductory Prelude
  • Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications
  • Northbound Trajectory in Global Military Spending Bodes Well for Defense Robotics
  • Increased Complexity in Global Security Landscape Creates Conducive Environment
  • Key Global Tensions of 2016: A Review
  • Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects
  • Reduced Number of Casualties
  • High Precision & High Efficiency
  • Fatigueless Functioning
  • Support for Any Terrain Type
  • Cost Benefits
  • Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
  • Global Market Outlook
  • The US: Key Revenue Contributor
  • Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
  • Competitive Scenario

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS

  • Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense Robotics Market
  • Select Widely Deployed Military UAVs: A Snapshot
  • Small UAVs Gain Traction in Short-Range ISR Operations
  • MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical Missions
  • Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): An Emerging Segment
  • Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide
  • Futuristic UAV Designs Seek to Proliferate the Market
  • Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in Ground Operations
  • Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs
  • New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs
  • Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in Maritime Operations
  • USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations
  • Resolving Technical Limitations: Critical for Future Success
  • UUVs Make Steady Progress
  • New R&D Programs Elevate Future Prospects of UUVs
  • AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment
  • Guidance Technologies: The Backbone for Defense Robotics
  • GPS Renders Unmatched Proficiency in Route Navigation
  • Collaboration with Manned Systems: The New Focus Areas

3. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

  • Robots
  • Technological Evolution Path of Service Robots
  • General Classification of Robots
  • Industrial Robots
  • Service Robots
  • Defense/Military Robots
  • Classification of Defense Robots
  • Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
  • Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)
  • Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV)
  • Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)
  • Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
  • Electronic Components for Defense Robots
  • Components of Defense Robot System
  • Major Applications of Military Robots
  • Reconnaissance & Surveillance
  • Target Identification & Designation
  • Counter-Mine Warfare

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

  • AeroVironment Rolls Out Snipe
  • Boeing Unveils Echo Voyager UUV
  • BAE Systems Develops Jetstream 3 Unmanned Aircraft
  • UIMC Unveils Razvedchik and Korsar Unmanned Aerial Systems

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

  • Boeing to Acquire Liquid Robotics
  • Arlington Capital Establishes Endeavor Robotics
  • Arlington Capital to Acquire iRobot's Defense & Security Business
  • Delair-Tech Teams Up with ECA Group
  • AeroVironment Bags Small UAS Contract in the Netherlands
  • AeroVironment to Expand Operations in Australia
  • AeroVironment to Deliver RQ-20A Puma AE Small UAS to the US Marine Corps

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 53)

  • The United States (26)
  • Canada (2)
  • Europe (18)
  • - France (5)
  • - Germany (3)
  • - The United Kingdom (4)
  • - Italy (1)
  • - Rest of Europe (5)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
  • Middle East (3)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wq2xrg/defense_robotics

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire