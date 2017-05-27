Defense Robotics Market 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Focus on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Defense Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Defense Robotics in US$ Million by the following Robotics Platform Types:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as



AeroVironment, Inc. ( USA )

) BAE Systems plc (UK)

Boeing Company ( USA )

) Boston Dynamics ( USA )

) Clearpath Robotics Inc. ( Canada )

) Elbit Systems Ltd. ( Israel )

) Endeavor Robotics ( USA )

) General Atomics ( USA )

) General Dynamics Corporation ( USA )

) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ( Israel )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) Northrop Grumman Corporation ( USA )

) Oceaneering International, Inc. ( USA )

) QinetiQ Group plc (UK)

Saab AB ( Sweden )

) Textron Inc. ( USA )

) Thales Group ( France )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Robots: An Introductory Prelude

Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications

Northbound Trajectory in Global Military Spending Bodes Well for Defense Robotics

Increased Complexity in Global Security Landscape Creates Conducive Environment

Key Global Tensions of 2016: A Review

Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects

Reduced Number of Casualties

High Precision & High Efficiency

Fatigueless Functioning

Support for Any Terrain Type

Cost Benefits

Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Global Market Outlook

The US: Key Revenue Contributor

Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS



Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense Robotics Market

Select Widely Deployed Military UAVs: A Snapshot

Small UAVs Gain Traction in Short-Range ISR Operations

MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical Missions

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): An Emerging Segment

Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide

Futuristic UAV Designs Seek to Proliferate the Market

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in Ground Operations

Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs

New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in Maritime Operations

USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations

Resolving Technical Limitations: Critical for Future Success

UUVs Make Steady Progress

New R&D Programs Elevate Future Prospects of UUVs

AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment

Guidance Technologies: The Backbone for Defense Robotics

GPS Renders Unmatched Proficiency in Route Navigation

Collaboration with Manned Systems: The New Focus Areas

3. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW



Robots

Technological Evolution Path of Service Robots

General Classification of Robots

Industrial Robots

Service Robots

Defense/Military Robots

Classification of Defense Robots

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)

Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV)

Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Electronic Components for Defense Robots

Components of Defense Robot System

Major Applications of Military Robots

Reconnaissance & Surveillance

Target Identification & Designation

Counter-Mine Warfare

4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



AeroVironment Rolls Out Snipe

Boeing Unveils Echo Voyager UUV

BAE Systems Develops Jetstream 3 Unmanned Aircraft

UIMC Unveils Razvedchik and Korsar Unmanned Aerial Systems

5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Boeing to Acquire Liquid Robotics

Arlington Capital Establishes Endeavor Robotics

Arlington Capital to Acquire iRobot's Defense & Security Business

Delair-Tech Teams Up with ECA Group

AeroVironment Bags Small UAS Contract in the Netherlands

AeroVironment to Expand Operations in Australia

AeroVironment to Deliver RQ-20A Puma AE Small UAS to the US Marine Corps

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 53)



The United States (26)

(26) Canada (2)

(2) Europe (18)

(18) - France (5)

(5) - Germany (3)

(3) - The United Kingdom (4)

(4) - Italy (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

(Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (3)

