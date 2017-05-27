Defense Robotics Market 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Focus on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Defense Robotics - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Defense Robotics in US$ Million by the following Robotics Platform Types:
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
- Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)
- BAE Systems plc (UK)
- Boeing Company (USA)
- Boston Dynamics (USA)
- Clearpath Robotics Inc. (Canada)
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)
- Endeavor Robotics (USA)
- General Atomics (USA)
- General Dynamics Corporation (USA)
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel)
- Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
- Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (USA)
- QinetiQ Group plc (UK)
- Saab AB (Sweden)
- Textron Inc. (USA)
- Thales Group (France)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Robots: An Introductory Prelude
- Defense Robotics: The Unmanned Systems for Military Applications
- Northbound Trajectory in Global Military Spending Bodes Well for Defense Robotics
- Increased Complexity in Global Security Landscape Creates Conducive Environment
- Key Global Tensions of 2016: A Review
- Myriad Benefits Offered Enhance Market Prospects
- Reduced Number of Casualties
- High Precision & High Efficiency
- Fatigueless Functioning
- Support for Any Terrain Type
- Cost Benefits
- Positive Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities
- Global Market Outlook
- The US: Key Revenue Contributor
- Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- Competitive Scenario
2. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Drive Momentum in Defense Robotics Market
- Select Widely Deployed Military UAVs: A Snapshot
- Small UAVs Gain Traction in Short-Range ISR Operations
- MALE & HALE UAVs Suffice Military Needs in Long-Range Tactical Missions
- Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAV): An Emerging Segment
- Solar Powered UAV Elicit Increasing Interest Worldwide
- Futuristic UAV Designs Seek to Proliferate the Market
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) Enable Seamless Efficiency in Ground Operations
- Robotic Arms Enhance the Functionality of UGVs
- New Line of Ground Robots to Widen Market Prospects of UGVs
- Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs) Gain Critical Interest in Maritime Operations
- USVs Seek Bigger Role in Maritime Operations
- Resolving Technical Limitations: Critical for Future Success
- UUVs Make Steady Progress
- New R&D Programs Elevate Future Prospects of UUVs
- AUV Drive Growth in UUV Segment
- Guidance Technologies: The Backbone for Defense Robotics
- GPS Renders Unmatched Proficiency in Route Navigation
- Collaboration with Manned Systems: The New Focus Areas
3. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
- Robots
- Technological Evolution Path of Service Robots
- General Classification of Robots
- Industrial Robots
- Service Robots
- Defense/Military Robots
- Classification of Defense Robots
- Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS)
- Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV)
- Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV)
- Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)
- Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
- Electronic Components for Defense Robots
- Components of Defense Robot System
- Major Applications of Military Robots
- Reconnaissance & Surveillance
- Target Identification & Designation
- Counter-Mine Warfare
4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
- AeroVironment Rolls Out Snipe
- Boeing Unveils Echo Voyager UUV
- BAE Systems Develops Jetstream 3 Unmanned Aircraft
- UIMC Unveils Razvedchik and Korsar Unmanned Aerial Systems
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Boeing to Acquire Liquid Robotics
- Arlington Capital Establishes Endeavor Robotics
- Arlington Capital to Acquire iRobot's Defense & Security Business
- Delair-Tech Teams Up with ECA Group
- AeroVironment Bags Small UAS Contract in the Netherlands
- AeroVironment to Expand Operations in Australia
- AeroVironment to Deliver RQ-20A Puma AE Small UAS to the US Marine Corps
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 53)
- The United States (26)
- Canada (2)
- Europe (18)
- - France (5)
- - Germany (3)
- - The United Kingdom (4)
- - Italy (1)
- - Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
- Middle East (3)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wq2xrg/defense_robotics
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716