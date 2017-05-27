Artificial Implants - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Artificial Implants on High Growth Trajectory - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Artificial Implants - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Artificial Implants in US$ Million by the following Segments: Orthopedic Implants (Spinal Implants, Hip Implants, Knee Implants, & Extremities Implants), Dental Implants, Cardiac Implants, and Cochlear Implants.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Artificial Implants on High Growth Trajectory

Current & Future Analysis

Demand Determinants

Developed Markets Stabilize

Emerging Markets to the Fore

2. ORTHOPEDIC IMPLANTS

3. DENTAL IMPLANTS

4. CARDIAC IMPLANTS

5. COCHLEAR IMPLANTS

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/APPROVALS

Rodo Medical's Rodo Abutment System Receives FDA Clearance

Abiomed Receives FDA Pre-Market Approval for Expanded Indication of Impella Heart Pump

Zimmer Biomet Launches VRS Shoulder Implant

DePuy Synthes Spine Launches SYNFIX® Implant

Cochlear Launches Cochlear Nucleus Profile Implant

Zimmer Biomet Launches Vanguard® Individualized Design Total Knee Implant

Advanced Bionics Launches HiRes' Ultra cochlear implant

Cochlear Receives USFDA Approval for Kanso Hearing Implant

Abbott Receives Approval from FDA for Absorb Heart Stent

St. Jude Medical Launches Quadra Assura MP' Defibrillator

Zimmer Biomet's Dental Division Launches Eztetic' Implant

Zimmer Biomet Receives 510(k) Clearance for Nexel' Total Elbow Implant

Zimmer Biomet Launches Persona® Medial Congruent' Bearing and OsseoTi® Tibial Sleeves for Vanguard® System

Zimmer Biomet Launches New Offerings for Hip Implants

Smith & Nephew Launches 3D-printed REDAPT Hip Implant

Promimic and SIN Launch Dental Implant

Alphatec Introduces Battalion Spacer System with Titanium- Coated Spinal Implants

Medtronic Announces Availability of TYRX' Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope for Implants

Medtronic plc Receives FDA Approval for ICD System

Stryker Orthopaedics Receives 510(k) Clearance from FDA for Mako Total Knee Implant

Boston Scientific Launches DYNAGEN' and INOGEN' Extended Longevity Defibrillators

Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella RP® System

Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra® Reinforcement Matrix

Medtronic Launches Evera MRI' SureScan® ICD System

Nobel Biocare Launches NobelProcera® Dental Implant-based CAD Products

DENTSPLY Launches ASTRA TECH Implant System EV

8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Straumann Enters into Partnership with Maxon Motor for Dental Implants

Zimmer Biomet Enters into Distribution Agreement with Nextremity Solutions

Straumann Signs Agreement to Acquire Equinox

Titan Spine Expands Distribution Agreement with MBA for Endoskeleton® implants

Dentsply Sirona Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MIS Implants

Zimmer Biomet Completes Acquisition of Cayenne Medical

DePuy Orthopaedics Acquires BioMedical Enterprises

Stryker Acquires Stanmore Implants from SIW Holdings

Abbott to Acquire St. Jude Medical

Zimmer Biomet Completes Acquisition of Ortho Transmission

DENSTPLY International Merges with Sirona Dental Systems

Smith & Nephew Acquires BST-CarGel® from Piramal Healthcare

St. Jude Medical Completes Acquisition of Thoratec Corporation

Integra LifeSciences Completes Acquisition of Salto Talaris® XT Ankle Replacement and Futura' Silastic Toe Replacement Products from Tornier

Wright Medical Group Completes Merger with Tornier N.V.

Abbott Completes Acquisition of Tendyne Holdings

Zimmer Holdings Merges with Biomet and Changes Name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Hearing Implants Maker Sophono

Integra LifeSciences Acquires Lower Extremity Implant Products from Metasurg

Danaher Corporation Completes Acquisition of Nobel Biocare

Trilliant Surgical Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Orthopedic Small Joint Implants

Arcam AB Acquires DiSanto

Private Equity Firm Riverside Company Acquires Global Orthopaedic Technologies

Wright Medical Group Completes Acquisition of OrthoPro

Wright Medical Acquires Solana

9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

