Artificial Implants - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Artificial Implants on High Growth Trajectory - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Artificial Implants - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Artificial Implants in US$ Million by the following Segments: Orthopedic Implants (Spinal Implants, Hip Implants, Knee Implants, & Extremities Implants), Dental Implants, Cardiac Implants, and Cochlear Implants.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs. The report profiles 242 companies including many key and niche players such as -
- Abiomed, Inc. (USA)
- Bicon, LLC (USA)
- Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany)
- Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
- Cochlear Limited (Australia)
- Dentsply Sirona (USA)
- DePuy Synthes Companies (USA)
- Exactech Inc. (USA)
- GS Medical LLC (USA)
- Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (USA)
- Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing Inc. (Japan)
- MED-EL Medical Electronics (Austria)
- Medtronic plc (Ireland)
- Nobel Biocare Services AG (Sweden)
- RTI Surgical, Inc. (USA)
- Showa Ika Kohgyo Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland)
- Advanced Bionics Corporation (USA)
- Stryker Corporation (USA)
- TTK Healthcare, Ltd. (India)
- Terumo Corporation (Japan)
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (Netherlands)
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- Biomet 3i, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Artificial Implants on High Growth Trajectory
- Current & Future Analysis
- Demand Determinants
- Developed Markets Stabilize
- Emerging Markets to the Fore
2. ORTHOPEDIC IMPLANTS
3. DENTAL IMPLANTS
4. CARDIAC IMPLANTS
5. COCHLEAR IMPLANTS
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/APPROVALS
- Rodo Medical's Rodo Abutment System Receives FDA Clearance
- Abiomed Receives FDA Pre-Market Approval for Expanded Indication of Impella Heart Pump
- Zimmer Biomet Launches VRS Shoulder Implant
- DePuy Synthes Spine Launches SYNFIX® Implant
- Cochlear Launches Cochlear Nucleus Profile Implant
- Zimmer Biomet Launches Vanguard® Individualized Design Total Knee Implant
- Advanced Bionics Launches HiRes' Ultra cochlear implant
- Cochlear Receives USFDA Approval for Kanso Hearing Implant
- Abbott Receives Approval from FDA for Absorb Heart Stent
- St. Jude Medical Launches Quadra Assura MP' Defibrillator
- Zimmer Biomet's Dental Division Launches Eztetic' Implant
- Zimmer Biomet Receives 510(k) Clearance for Nexel' Total Elbow Implant
- Zimmer Biomet Launches Persona® Medial Congruent' Bearing and OsseoTi® Tibial Sleeves for Vanguard® System
- Zimmer Biomet Launches New Offerings for Hip Implants
- Smith & Nephew Launches 3D-printed REDAPT Hip Implant
- Promimic and SIN Launch Dental Implant
- Alphatec Introduces Battalion Spacer System with Titanium- Coated Spinal Implants
- Medtronic Announces Availability of TYRX' Absorbable Antibacterial Envelope for Implants
- Medtronic plc Receives FDA Approval for ICD System
- Stryker Orthopaedics Receives 510(k) Clearance from FDA for Mako Total Knee Implant
- Boston Scientific Launches DYNAGEN' and INOGEN' Extended Longevity Defibrillators
- Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella RP® System
- Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra® Reinforcement Matrix
- Medtronic Launches Evera MRI' SureScan® ICD System
- Nobel Biocare Launches NobelProcera® Dental Implant-based CAD Products
- DENTSPLY Launches ASTRA TECH Implant System EV
8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Straumann Enters into Partnership with Maxon Motor for Dental Implants
- Zimmer Biomet Enters into Distribution Agreement with Nextremity Solutions
- Straumann Signs Agreement to Acquire Equinox
- Titan Spine Expands Distribution Agreement with MBA for Endoskeleton® implants
- Dentsply Sirona Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MIS Implants
- Zimmer Biomet Completes Acquisition of Cayenne Medical
- DePuy Orthopaedics Acquires BioMedical Enterprises
- Stryker Acquires Stanmore Implants from SIW Holdings
- Abbott to Acquire St. Jude Medical
- Zimmer Biomet Completes Acquisition of Ortho Transmission
- DENSTPLY International Merges with Sirona Dental Systems
- Smith & Nephew Acquires BST-CarGel® from Piramal Healthcare
- St. Jude Medical Completes Acquisition of Thoratec Corporation
- Integra LifeSciences Completes Acquisition of Salto Talaris® XT Ankle Replacement and Futura' Silastic Toe Replacement Products from Tornier
- Wright Medical Group Completes Merger with Tornier N.V.
- Abbott Completes Acquisition of Tendyne Holdings
- Zimmer Holdings Merges with Biomet and Changes Name to Zimmer Biomet Holdings
- Medtronic Completes Acquisition of Hearing Implants Maker Sophono
- Integra LifeSciences Acquires Lower Extremity Implant Products from Metasurg
- Danaher Corporation Completes Acquisition of Nobel Biocare
- Trilliant Surgical Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier for Orthopedic Small Joint Implants
- Arcam AB Acquires DiSanto
- Private Equity Firm Riverside Company Acquires Global Orthopaedic Technologies
- Wright Medical Group Completes Acquisition of OrthoPro
- Wright Medical Acquires Solana
9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 242 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 265)
- The United States (104)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (105)
- France (24)
- Germany (22)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (9)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (34)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (36)
- Middle East (5)
- Latin America (4)
- Africa (4)
