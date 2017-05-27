Aluminum Composite Panel Market to Reach $8.26 Billion by 2025 - Driven by Rapid Growth of the Construction and Infrastructure Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global aluminum composite panels market is expected to reach USD 8.26 billion by 2025. The rapid growth of the construction and infrastructure industries, most notably in emerging regions, is expected to drive the growth of the aluminum composite panels (ACP) market over the coming years.

The growth in population and urbanization have resulted in increased demand for infrastructure development as well as residential construction, thereby increasing the pressure on the construction sector worldwide. The superior properties of ACPs, including corrosion resistance, wear resistance, and fire protection renders the product very useful for external cladding, ceiling, flooring, and internal wall cladding functions in the construction industry.

The widening application scope of ACP in the automotive industry is also expected to have significant impacts on the overall industry growth during the forecast period. The growing automotive production, mainly in China, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Taiwan, is expected to propel demand for the product in the automotive sector in Asia Pacific, wherein a majority of the automotive production in concentrated presently. The application of ACPs in automotive is expected to witness growth to the tune nearly 8%, in terms of revenue, in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

ACPs in light commercial vehicles are expected to observe the highest growth over the forecast years, at an estimated CAGR of nearly 7% from 2016 to 2025. The increasing use of LCVs in the logistics & transportation industry propels the demand for LCVs worldwide. The application scope of ACPs in passenger cars is also expected to rise considerably over the coming years. In passenger cars, the major application areas for ACPs include side panels, door panels, and hoods.

Companies Mentioned



Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc.

Hyundai Alcomax Co., Ltd.

Yaret

Interplast

Euramax

Alcoa

Fairfield Metal LLC

Aludecor

Alcotex Inc.

Alubond U.S.A.

Jyi Shyang Industrial

Dong' E Blue Sky & Seven Color Building Materials CoLtd.

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials CoLtd.

Guangzhou Goodsense Decorative Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Shandong Jixiang Decoration & Building Material CoLtd.

Taizhou Kingertai Decoration Material Co., Ltd.

3A Composites USA Inc.

Inc. Mulford Plastics

Jiangxi Sakura New Material CoLtd.

Hexcel Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Aluminum Composite Panels Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Aluminum Composite Panels: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Aluminum Composite Panels: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Aluminum Composite Panels: Automotive Application Breakdown



7 Aluminum Composite Panels: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Company Profiles

