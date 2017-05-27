According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global fleet vehicle leasing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the next five years due to the demand from companies with high debt-exhaustion.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005717/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global fleet vehicle leasing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research report titled 'Global Fleet Vehicle Leasing Market: Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021'provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The market's growth is attributed to the growing demand for fleet vehicle lease from private organizations as it helps them to reduce capital expenditure on non-core assets," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "The supply market is highly fragmented with a large number of global and regional suppliers across the globe," adds Angad.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Cost saving opportunities in the global fleet vehicle leasing market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of fleet vehicle leasing services realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global fleet vehicle leasing market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Fleet vehicle leasing suppliers adopt technologies such as fleet leasing software, fleet telematics, fleet analytics, and pool car to provide high-quality service to the buyers.

Fleet telematics helps to efficiently manage fleet operations. It is a technology that is used to send, receive, and store information related to objects such as vehicles and helps to monitor the location, status, movement, and behavior of the vehicles in the fleet.

View our subscription bundles to discover more cost saving opportunities: Request for demo

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Buyers must make sure that suppliers assume the responsibilities of administrative services, including taxes for license renewals. They should also ensure that suppliers help them to concentrate on their core business by handling various fleet management tasks such as paperwork and record keeping. This helps buyers to save administrative costs.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Buyers should engage with suppliers that provide bundled services such as vehicle leasing and fleet management, which saves up to 15% of the bundled area spend.

Organizations opt for lease fleet services to reduce costs such as fuel, maintenance, and insurance. Therefore, suppliers must provide dedicated fleet leasing solutions by reducing costs and simplify the process of maintaining the fleet.

Browse other reports:

Global Software Maintenance Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Employee Relocation Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Global Health and Wellness Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170526005717/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com