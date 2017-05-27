DEADLINE TUESDAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against U.S. Concrete, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Lundin Law PC , a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against U.S. Concrete, Inc. ("U.S. Concrete" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: USCR) for possible violations of federal securities laws between March 6, 2015 and March 23, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the firm by the

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also do nothing and be an absent class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, U.S. Concrete made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting. On March 24, 2017, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, announcing the resignation of its CFO Joseph Tusa, and advising investors that the Company dismissed its previous auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, and engaged Ernst & Young LLP as its new public accounting firm. Following this news, U.S. Concrete's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles devoted to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC