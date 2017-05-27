DEADLINE TUESDAY: Lundin Law PC Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against U.S. Concrete, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.
You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.
No class has been certified in the above action yet. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also do nothing and be an absent class member.
The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, U.S. Concrete made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting. On March 24, 2017, the Company filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, announcing the resignation of its CFO Joseph Tusa, and advising investors that the Company dismissed its previous auditor, Grant Thornton LLP, and engaged Ernst & Young LLP as its new public accounting firm. Following this news, U.S. Concrete's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.
Lundin Law PC was founded by Brian Lundin, a securities litigator based in Los Angeles devoted to upholding shareholders' rights.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.
