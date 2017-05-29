Research and Markets - Global Bearing Manufacturers Industry Report 2017: Individual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies, Including NSK, KAMAN and DAIDO METAL

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bearing Manufacturers (Global) - Industry Report" report to their offering.
The Bearing Manufacturers (Global) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the UK Bearing Manufacturers (Global) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 100 companies, including NSK LTD, KAMAN CORP and DAIDO METAL CO LTD. This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.
The latest Bearing Manufacturers (Global) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:
- See the market leaders
- Identify companies heading for failure
- Seek out the most attractive acquisition
- Analyse industry trends
- Benchmark their own financial performance
Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Bearing Manufacturers (Global) report will tell you that 17 companies have a declining Plimsoll financial rating, while 8 have shown good sales growth.
Each of the largest 100 companies is meticulously scrutinised in a single paged individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.
Every business is examined on the following features:
- The Plimsoll Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance
- Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
- A written summary highlighting key performance issues
Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Bearing Manufacturers (Global) market.
This section includes:
- Best Trading Partners
- Sales Growth Analysis
- Profit Analysis
- Market Size
- Rankings
Key Topics Covered:
The Bearing Manufacturers (Global) analysis is the most definitive and accurate study of the Bearing Manufacturers (Global) sector in 2016.
The report is split into two sections and uses both a written and graphical analysis - analysing the 100 largest Bearing Manufacturers (Global) companies.
The Bearing Manufacturers (Global) report contains the most-up-to-date financial data and Plimsoll applies these figures to create their unique and authoritative analysis.
Indeed, the first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:
- Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength - for example MINEBEA CO LTD has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.
- Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company - for example REINTJES GESELLSCHAFT MIT BESCHRAENKTER HAFTUNG is among the fastest growing.
- Profit Analysis - Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.
- Market Size: Based on the largest 100 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure (This year the market has decreased by 3.3%).
- Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.
The next section focuses on company analysis and provides an in-depth analysis of the largest companies within the Bearing Manufacturers (Global) industry.
Therefore, this company analysis will tell you if a company is:
- Strong or heading for failure
- Utilising their investments
- Becoming burdened by debt
- Getting the most from their resources
