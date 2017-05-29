Research and Markets - Global Bearing Manufacturers Industry Report 2017: Individual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies, Including NSK, KAMAN and DAIDO METAL

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bearing Manufacturers (Global) - Industry Report" report to their offering.

The Bearing Manufacturers (Global) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the UK Bearing Manufacturers (Global) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 100 companies, including NSK LTD, KAMAN CORP and DAIDO METAL CO LTD. This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The latest Bearing Manufacturers (Global) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this Bearing Manufacturers (Global) report will tell you that 17 companies have a declining Plimsoll financial rating, while 8 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 100 companies is meticulously scrutinised in a single paged individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

- The Plimsoll Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

- Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

- A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Bearing Manufacturers (Global) market.

This section includes:

- Best Trading Partners

- Sales Growth Analysis

- Profit Analysis

- Market Size

- Rankings

Key Topics Covered:

The Bearing Manufacturers (Global) analysis is the most definitive and accurate study of the Bearing Manufacturers (Global) sector in 2016.

The report is split into two sections and uses both a written and graphical analysis - analysing the 100 largest Bearing Manufacturers (Global) companies.

The Bearing Manufacturers (Global) report contains the most-up-to-date financial data and Plimsoll applies these figures to create their unique and authoritative analysis.

Indeed, the first section thoroughly scrutinises the market and this section includes the following:

- Best Trading Partners: These are companies that are winning in both sales and financial strength - for example MINEBEA CO LTD has been ranked as a best trading partner in the industry.

- Sales Growth Analysis: This section reviews the fastest growing and fastest shrinking company - for example REINTJES GESELLSCHAFT MIT BESCHRAENKTER HAFTUNG is among the fastest growing.

- Profit Analysis - Analysis of gross profit and pre-tax profit over the last ten years and a profitability summary comparing profits in the industry against small, medium and large companies.

- Market Size: Based on the largest 100 companies, this is a comparison between last year's market size and the most current figure (This year the market has decreased by 3.3%).

- Rankings: The top 50 companies ranked by: Market Share, Sales Growth, Gross Profit and Pre-tax Profit.

The next section focuses on company analysis and provides an in-depth analysis of the largest companies within the Bearing Manufacturers (Global) industry.

Therefore, this company analysis will tell you if a company is:

- Strong or heading for failure

- Utilising their investments

- Becoming burdened by debt

- Getting the most from their resources

Below is a sample list of companies mentioned in this report, this is subject to change on a month by month basis (Partial List)

- Ace Pillar Co., Ltd.

- Aktiebolaget Benzlers

- Alfred Heyd Gmbh U. Co. KG

- Alinabal Holdings Corp

- Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

- Antex Corporation

- Applied Industrial Technologies Inc

- Argus Fluidtechnik Gmbh

- Arntz Optibelt Gmbh

- Artur Kuepper Gmbh & Co. KG

- Asahi Seiko Co., Ltd.

- Asano Gear Co., Ltd.

- ATA Gears OY

- ATB Nordenham Gmbh

- Atlanta Antriebssysteme E. Seidenspinner Gmbh & Co. KG

- Auma Drives Gmbh

- Aurotek Corp.

- Baota Industry Co., Ltd.

- Barden Corporation(U.K.)Limited(The)

- BE Turbo Gmbh

- Beijing Dinghan Technology Co., Ltd.

- Beijing Jingneng Power Co., Ltd.

- Beijing Nankou SKF Railway Bearing Co., Ltd.

- Bj-Gear A/S

- Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.P.A.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xhfwxs/bearing

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716