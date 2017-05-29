Sainte-Clotilde (ots) - Three Reunion Island companies will exhibit and introduce their expertise in solar industry during EES EUROPE. For the 4th consecutive year, Reunionese companies will be supported by NEXA, the Regional Agency for Development, Investment and Innovation of Reunion Island.



REUNION ISLAND, AN IDEAL BUSINESS DESTINATION



NEXA, the Regional Agency for Development, Investment and Innovation in Reunion Island will exhibit at EES EUROPE 2017 in order to inform professional visitors about investment opportunities in Reunion Island. The Island offers very attractive investment conditions with up to EUR3 million in investment grants.



Reunion Island is a French Region and European Union territory in the middle of the Indian Ocean which offers real investments opportunities in the renewable energy, particularly solar industry sector.



Investing in Reunion Island is to benefit from:



- A growing economic environment, - Political and financial stability as well as highly subsidized health insurance, - Modern and high-performing infrastructures, - A strategic location, close to African, Asian and Oceanic markets. - A unique living environment in the heart of a beautiful island part of the UNESCO World Heritage,



Thanks to high levels of sunshine, Reunion Island benefits from 30% more luminosity than mainland France, reaching levels of up to 1,900kWh/sqm. The average amount of sunshine is around 1,350 hours per year, with peaks reaching 2,000 hours / year.



The solar industry sector in Reunion Island is flourishing:



- 33% of electricity produced comes from renewable sources - 3000 jobs in the energy sector



REUNIONESE COMPANIES:



COREXSOLAR



Corex solar is a worldwide company expert in solar photovoltaic since 10 years, established in France, Reunion Island, and Africa. Recognized as a turnkey photovoltaic installation contractor Specialized in the design and construction of power plants, we are also investors. COREXSOLAR, provide custom-made solutions for each particular project and design all the supporting structures. QSE Certification: AFAQ 9001 - 14001, OHSAS 180001, for the design, the construction and maintenance of PV plants since 2009.



REUNIWATT



Reuniwatt develops innovative solutions to enable a massive and secure penetration of photovoltaics into the energy mix.



Notably, Reuniwatt offers services for solar irradiance measurement and power forecasting, intended for renewable energy professionals: project developers, operation and maintenance professionals, asset managers, grid operators, aggregators, or energy traders.



SOLAR TRADE - AUTOGRID



AUTOGRID® 3.0 / 10.0 - PLUG & PLAY



Independent photovoltaic system



AUTOGRID manages your energy. No more and no longer are you totally dependent on the grid. Consume your very own energy amount at home whilst still preserving the environment, is now a reality thanks to AUTOGRID. Sensibly reduce your electricity bill thanks to self-consumption and energy storage systems, and send your excess energy to the grid: AUTOGRID is THE complete, easy and efficient solution to your energy needs.



