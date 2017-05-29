With a decision of AS Baltika Supervisory Board on 29th of May 2017 Ingrid Kormik is appointed as additional member of AS Baltika Management Board. Ingrid is the head of purchasing and supply chain, which contains purchasing, production planning, logistics as well as quality and technical design department management.



Ingrid Kormik is a one of the most valued purchasing and supply chain experts in Estonia and she has occupied different positions in Baltika since 2001. In 2014 Ingrid Kormik worked in Tallinna Kaubamaja Group as the supply chain manager and in addition, during 2009-2010 Ingrid helped to develop Estonian-Finnish construction enterprise Fennotex OY.



Current Management Board members Chief Executive Officer Meelis Milder and Chief Financial Officer Maigi Pärnik-Pernik continue in their positions.



