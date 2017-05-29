Research and Markets - Renal Cluster Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017 - Key Companies are Angion Biomedica, Apceth Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Evotec, Novartis, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals & Vidasym

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides an overview of the renal cluster pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Kidney Fibrosis, Chronic Kidney Disease (Chronic Renal Failure), Acute Renal Failure (ARF), Kidney Transplant Rejection, and also features dormant and discontinued projects.

Accumulation of extracellular matrix in the kidney causes kidney fibrosis. It is a progressive disorder characterized by glomerulosclerosis and tubulointerstitial fibrosis and may lead to detrimental effects on the kidney functioning. There are a total of 39 products in development for this indication, by 28 companies and five academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Angion Biomedica, Pharmaxis, Cellmid and Vascular Biogenics.

Chronic kidney disease is the slow loss of kidney function over time. Signs and symptoms of kidney disease include nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, fatigue and weakness, sleep problems, hiccups and swelling of feet and ankles. There are a total of 59 products in development for this indication, by 48 companies and two academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Angion Biomedica, Apceth Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Evotec, Novartis, Sarfez Pharmaceuticals and Vidasym.

While kidney transplant rejection treatments are largely focused on immune system molecular targets such as tumor necrosis factor alpha and complement factors, a range of cellular signaling components are being pursued in the other three key indications, including the activin receptors, cyclin dependent kinases, and growth factor receptors.

