Global Medical Aesthetics Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2021 - Analysis By Product, End User & Region - Research and Markets

The global Medical aesthetics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2016 to 2021 to reach USD 13.29 Billion by 2021.

Key factors such as the growing adoption of non-invasive procedures, growth in aging population, increasing awareness among customers, technological advancements in energy-based medical aesthetics devices, and increasing demand for aesthetic treatments among the male population are driving the growth of the aesthetic devices market. However, stringent safety regulations for aesthetic procedures, social stigma associated with cosmetic treatments, and low focus of market players on developing medical aesthetic devices for dermatological conditions are restraining the growth of this market.

In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global medical aesthetics market, followed by Europe. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owning to key factors such as rising consumer awareness and interest in aesthetic procedures, aggressive marketing by leading U.S. and European companies, and rising medical tourism in the region.

Allergan, PLC (A Division of Actavis PLC)

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (Acquired By Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.)

Cynosure, Inc.

Galderma S.A. (A Subsidiary of Nestlé S.A.)

Johnson & Johnson

Lumenis Ltd.

Merz Aesthetics, Inc. (A Division of Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA)

Photomedex, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc. (A Division of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.)

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Zeltiq Aesthetics, Inc.



7 Medical Aesthetics Market, By Product

8 Medical Aesthetics Market, By End User



9 Global Medical Aesthetics Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

