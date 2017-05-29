Research and Markets - Aesthetic Market in US to Grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Allergan, Cynosure, Galderma, Merz Pharma, Sientra & Valeant Pharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, May 29, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Aesthetic Market in US 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The aesthetic market in US market to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Aesthetic Market in US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of combination treatments. The combination of various plastic or cosmetic surgeries has become a new trend in the aesthetic market. Surgeons have started adopting a combination of surgical and non-surgical ocedures to ovide more comehensive results.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is shift from invasive to minimally invasive and non-invasive ocedures. Minimally invasive and non-invasive ocedures are techniques that limit the size of incisions and therefore lowers pain and scarring, enable speedy recovery, and reduce the incidence of post-surgical complications such as adhesions and wound dehiscence.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost. The adoption rate of aesthetics oducts is low in the middle-income group due to the high cost. For instance, the ice for dermal fillers ranges from $400 to $1,500. The average ice of dermal facial fillers is apoximately $950. Moreover, the cost of the treatments is high because of the monopolistic nature of the market. For instance, ALLERGAN has acquired most of the market for facial aesthetics. Thus, the market lacks competitive icing. Further, most vendors target their oducts for the high-income and upper-middle-class patients.

Key vendors:



Allergan

Cynosure

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Sientra

Valeant Pharmaceuticals



Other prominent vendors:



Alma Lasers

AQTIS Medical

AART

Andrew Technologies

Body BeneFits

BTL Industries

Deka Laser Technologies

Erchonia

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Product segmentation



Part 07: End-user segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis

