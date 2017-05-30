

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) said that its Shareholders resolved to approve the statement of accounts concerning the Fund established pursuant to Sec. 146, subsec. 1, lett. c), of the Legislative Decree no. 58/98, presented by the outgoing Common Representative of the Savings Sharesholders, Nicola Borgonovo.



At the Special Meeting of Savings Shareholders, they resolved to appoint Nicola Borgonovo as Common Representative of the Savings Sharesholders for the 2017-2019 period; determine at Euro 25,000 the yearly remuneration of the Common Representative.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX