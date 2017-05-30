SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - May 30, 2017) - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for healthcare, industrial and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that a tier 1 positron emission tomography (PET) OEM in China has made a $100,000 order of LFS scintillation crystals for a PET medical scanning configuration. The order was made through the Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics partnership and represents a second Chinese OEM to order LFS scintillation crystals.

"Although this order is relatively small, it represents the broader success that Zecotek is experiencing in the Chinese PET marketplace," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "Medical device OEMs recognize the performance and cost benefits of our LFS crystals and other photonics technologies. Our partnership with EBO Optoelectronics is paying early dividends as this is the second major PET OEM in China to order our scintillation crystals. We will assist with the integration of our crystals in their scanning devices and expect that this initial order will lead to long term contractual opportunities."

After comparative tests with other many other scintillation materials, the tier 1 PET OEM chose Zecotek's LFS crystals to be configured for a specific design of PET medical scanner. The LFS series of scintillation crystals are uniquely qualified to operate in PET scanners due to their superior timing resolution, excellent photon detection efficiency, and competitive pricing, key characteristics for the new configurations of high resolution PET scanners.

As one of the world's fastest growing markets, China's medical scanning device industry represents a significant opportunity for Zecotek and its strategic partners Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics and Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Company (BOET). EBO Optoelectronics has been instrumental in Zecotek gaining access to major PET OEMs in China. BOET, a subsidiary of North-China Research Institute of Electronics-Optics, will supply the LFS scintillation crystals. Having two strategic partners in China is a significant advantage for Zecotek's marketing efforts for its patented LFS scintillation crystals, solid-state photo detectors and integrated detector modules.

EBO Optoelectronics is the largest crystal array producer and supplier in China and uses Zecotek's LFS scintillation crystals exclusively for their PET arrays. It has an extensive and impressive international customer list including the top PET OEMs in the world, and serves the second largest medical device market in the world.

BOET is an industry leader in growing, cutting, polishing and large scale production of scintillation crystals grown by the Czochralski method. Zecotek's patented manufacturing process permits the growth of very large-diameter boules with uniform properties and without cracking (a problem with many competing scintillation materials), resulting in high element output and lower unit costs.

Zecotek has created strategic partnerships with the goal of becoming the leading supplier of scintillation crystals and other the key components in China and around the world.

About Shanghai EBO Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shanghai, EBO has more than 120 employees and 4,000 square meters of manufacturing space. Shanghai EBO fabricates and supplies crystal arrays to an extensive customer base which includes: Neusoft Medical Systems, Samsung Medical, Topgrade Healthcare, FMI Medical Systems, IHEP of CAS, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and many domestic and foreign universities and research institutions. EBO has the highest standard processing production line and offers shaped crystal customization and crystal array assembly to end users.

About Zecotek

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ZMS) (FRANKFURT: W1I) (OTC PINK: ZMSPF) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances with Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow @zecotek on Twitter.

