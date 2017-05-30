AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The German Court has granted a preliminary injunction in favour of VSY Biotechnology BV and against Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Zeiss), in the action brought by VSY Biotechnology BV, against Zeiss, with allegation that it had provided misleading information to the public in its press release.

VICTORY FOR VSY BIOTECHNOLOGY

Dr. Ercan Varlibas, the CEO of VSY Biotechnology, who made a statement on the matter, stated that this ruling was a victory for VSY Biotechnology.

Dr. Varlibas said, "I believe thatethicalprinciples should guideour personal and professional lives and ethic is one of the most important fundamental of our industry. We work for enable healthcare professionals worldwide to enhance vision and improve lives quality of their patients. We will continue our fast growth and development. VSY Biotechnology, the head office of which is in Amsterdam, is a young, dynamic and innovative company. It operates in 55 countries, with 270 employees. Within the next 10 years it aims to become one of the topfive companies in the world in the field of ophthalmology. It is continuing its work in order to achieve this objective. It is planning to release 32 new ophthalmic products, which are being developed in its R&D center, on to the market within the nextfour years."

VSY Biotechnology has Intra Ocular Lens manufacturing facilities, which possess the Lathe cut and moulding technology. In addition to this, it also has a viscoelastic manufacturing plant and a cartridge injector manufacturing plant. VSY Biotechnology is also preparing to put its ophthalmic medicine facility into operation in 2018. According to Market Scope 2017 IOL Report, which is published by Market Scope LLC a well reputed independent research company, VSY Biotechnology BV is ranked 13th among 75 worldwide IOL manufacturers.

You can review the court judgment in pdf file.

http://vsybiotechnology.com/uploads/2017/05/zustellungsurkunde.pdf

http://www.vsybiotechnology.com/en/page/company-profile

