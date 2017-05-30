Research and Markets - Global Dosimetry Equipment Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Fuji Electric, LANDAUER, Panasonic & Thermo Fisher Scientific

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global dosimetry equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Dosimetry Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing use of mobile solutions in radiation dosimetry. To develop smaller and low-cost radiation dosimetry equipment, vendors are trying to use mobile solutions in the area of dosimetry. Many radiation detection apps are available on mobile devices.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of dosimetry equipment in nuclear medicine. Nuclear medicine is a medical specialty involving the application of radioactive substances in the diagnosis and treatment of disease. During the treatment, a cautious apoach is universally accepted that the exposure to radiation should be as low as reasonably acticable (ALARP). When working according to ALARP, the benefits of the treatment are identified before the patient is exposed to nuclear medicine.



Further, the report states that one challenges in the market is shifting from nuclear energy to renewable energy. The major threat to the dosimetry equipment for industrial application is the use of renewable sources of energy as an energy source instead of nuclear reactors. The investment in renewable energy can compensate for the risks involved in the nuclear energy. Alternative energy sources like wind, solar, water, and biomass will help reduce the dependency on nuclear energy, which can be unsafe and damaging in the case of a large-scale natural disaster.

Key vendors:



Fuji Electric

LANDAUER

Panasonic

Thermo Fisher Scientific



Other prominent vendors:



Hitachi

Ludlum Measurements

Mirion Technologies

Polimaster



