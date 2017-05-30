sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,07 Euro		+0,302
+2,19 %
WKN: A1W023 ISIN: DK0060497295 Ticker-Symbol: 1MTA 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MATAS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATAS A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,134
14,294
14:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATAS A/S
MATAS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATAS A/S14,07+2,19 %