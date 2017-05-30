LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 --Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCQB: VBIO) ("Vitality Biopharma", "Vitality", or the "Company") a corporation dedicated to the development of cannabinoid prodrug pharmaceuticals, and to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational in Los Angeles.

The corporate presentation is on Tuesday, June 6th at 9:00 AM PST / 12:00 PM EST. Mr. Robert Brooke, CEO of Vitality, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors during the event. There will be a live webcast of Vitality's presentation available here: http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro12/vbio.

Vitality's presentation will include a corporate update and discuss recent scientific advances related to use of gut-targeted cannabinoids for treating pediatric inflammatory bowel disease, colorectal cancer, and C.difficile infections. Vitality's prodrug technology is designed to enable targeted delivery of cannabinoids and may enable treatment of these conditions while reducing or eliminating drug psychoactivity.

About Vitality Biopharma (OTCQB: VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma is dedicated to unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. For more information, visit: www.vitality.bio. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

